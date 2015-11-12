Lola Montes

For the script of Lola is just one more teary version of the Prostitute with the Heart of Gold, the whore ennobled by the whoring, whom all her friends adore. The matters that made the real Lola an extraordinary woman are omitted completely; we are given only the picture of a woman turned to sexual adventuring by her mother’s callousness; who makes her way with her loins; who dramatizes farewells a bit and can develop a little tenderness if the man is a king who gives her a palace; but is only an adventuress, with a touch of Carmen deviltry. To see this Lola as a mythopoeic figure of romance or a figure of the Eternal Feminine, to posit that her story is related to our culture’s concepts of romance, is to me a quasi-adolescent insistence on glorifying whores. The difference between, say, Dumas’ Marguerite Gautier and Ophuls’ Lola is one between an early attempt to show the particularized humanity of a type and the luxuriant exportation of the type itself.

The acting of most of the principals is very bad. The late Martine Carol, who is Lola, never could act, and here she doesn’t even look pretty. Ophuls spent little time on making her face attractive, even in her younger scenes. Oskar Werner, as her German-student lover, is waxen-faced and cutesie. (Miscast as a twenty-year-old.) Will Quadflieg and Ivan Desny as Liszt and James are sticks. Peter Ustinov, the ringmaster, has merely a fraction of the modulation and shading that he showed in his recent pastry Hot Millions. Only Anton Walbrook as Ludwig is substantial.

Some of the Lola admirers might agree with all of this; all of them might agree with some of it. Together they reject its relevance. Why? Because they subscribe, with passionate and unquestionable conviction, to a theory of the hierarchy of film values. They believe in selecting and exalting sheerly cinematic values, like the matters I have praised earlier, and in subordinating or discounting such matters as those I’ve objected to. To them, this is exultation in the true glory of cinema.

To me, it is a derogation and patronization of cinema. To me, this hierarchy says, “This is what film can do and we mustn’t really expect it to do any more, mustn’t be disappointed if this is all it does.” A chief motive behind the hierarchy is to avoid discussion of the strictured elements forced on film-making by the ever-present money-men. Lola was commissioned as an expensive showcase for Martine Carol. The money-men foisted Miss Carol and a cheap novel--by the author of Caroline Cherie--on Ophuls, so let’s not criticize those elements, let’s concentrate on Ophuls’ marvelous d?cor, detail, and camera-movement and, by the simple act of appropriate omission, presto, we have a masterpiece.

I disbelieve in this hierarchy. There are money-men involved in every art. No one would dream of praising an architect because he designed his interiors well, if he had debased his overall form to please his client’s pocketbook. Why a special leniency for film?

Why, indeed--in the face of the fact that film has proved it doesn’t need it, has achieved thoroughly fine work? The worst aspect of this approach is that it crimps the film out of its cultural heritage: the cinematic and the literary and theatrical and psychological and social and political--and says to it, “Just go and be cinematic. If anything else is achieved, good. If not, no great matter.” It is an aesthetic equivalent of the Victorian ethic of “knowing your place.”

This concentration on part of a work leads to inflation of the value of that part. Ophuls, who in some ways was masterly, is extolled as a master of romance. To speak only of Lola, I see him sheerly as cynic, burdened with this trumpery novel and this mammary star and deciding to give it back to the world in spades. One critic envisions Lola in the circus as a premise “redeeming all men both as a woman and as an artistic creation.” This woman? This artistic creation? The last scene, in which the crowd presses forward to buy kisses of the caged Lola, gave me a vision of Ophuls himself chuckling at the Yahoos wonderstruck by this earlier Zsa Zsa Gabor, this “celebrity” in its synthetic present-day sense, a crowd scrabbling to pay for a touch of this scandal-sheet goddess. And, encompassing this, I also had a vision of Ophuls chuckling at his film audiences, as they press forward to pay for a chance to adulate his caged talent.

Let me give the last word, on this matter of exalting a medium in itself, to the German poet Hans Magnus Enzensberger. Writing about McLuhan in the latest Partisan Review, Enzensberger says:

“It is all too easy to see why the slogan ‘The medium is the message’ has met

with unbounded enthusiasm on the part of the media, since it does away, by

a quick fix worthy of a card-sharp, with the question of truth. Whether the

message is a lie or not has become irrelevant, since in the light of McLuhanism

truth itself resides in the very existence of the medium, no matter what it

may convey. . . .”

Stanley Kauffmann is a film critic for The New Republic.

By Stanley Kauffmann