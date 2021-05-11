Some critics consider Lola Montes to be “the greatest film of all time.” To say that I disagree is not merely to quibble with the phrase “all time” as applied to a 75-year-old art; not merely to deplore the facileness with which the accolade of greatness, in all three degrees, is broadcast in film criticism; it is to differ thoroughly and fundamentally about the means and potentials of film. Some Lola-lovers concur about some of the flaws I’ll describe; but they give different weight to those flaws. That is the heart of the argument.

The film tells the story--a version of it, anyway--of the famous 19th-century dancer-courtesan. It begins with the older Lola, playing in a circus in New Orleans. She sits in the center of the ring, as the ringmaster narrates her life, and the bulk of the film is in flashback. We see the end of her affair with Franz Liszt, her (earlier) marriage to her mother’s lover, some other embroilments, and her affair with King Ludwig of Bavaria. Throughout, we keep returning to the circus, and it ends there, with people streaming forward to pay a dollar to kiss the hand of Lola, seated in a cage. Thus the structure is cyclical. The cyclical had always appealed to Ophuls: the idea and very title of La Ronde (made from Schnitzler’s Reigen); the reappearance of the earrings in Madame de . . .; the recurrence of the lover in Letter from an Unknown Woman. In Lola the circus ring itself underscores the cyclical motif.

From the first moment to the last, Lola Montes is treasure for the eye, abundant, exciting in its abundance, rich in what Ophuls includes and in the way he handles it. The first things we see are two gorgeous chandeliers descending from a height. (Suggested to Ophuls by Josefstadt Theater in Vienna?) The chandeliers pass a circus band whose leader is in Uncle Sam costume; and the camera, ever moving, then picks up the ringmaster as he enters. He walks past a multi-leveled swirl of activity to the center of the ring, in front of two parallel lines of girls who proceed to juggle ninepins and comment in chorus on the tale the ringmaster is telling in flamboyant style. Soon Lola makes her entrance in a gorgeous carriage and is borne to the center. All this to a counterpoint of changing lights and bizarre costumes. (The film is in color and Cinemascope.) The effect--of glittering chaos falling marvelously into order--is precisely the same as in the operahouse sequence of Citizen Kane and for the same reason, I would guess: both Ophuls and Welles had large theatrical experience. The changes of light within a scene--dimmings, swellings, pinpointings, falls of color--and the knowing use of entrances, these are the marks of stage experience.