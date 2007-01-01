She was twenty-five and I was fourteen. She was a virgin and I was not. She was my high-school teacher of chemistry, the one teacher in any school who ever gave me a failing grade.

Her name was Eleanor Brophy, and she had a touch of Irish accent and a lot of Irish softness. The only time I saw her angry was when one of the boys in the class mocked something I said at the blackboard, where I was fumbling an answer, and she turned on him. My work got worse and worse through the year. I had taken chemistry because I was still obeying a willed ambition to be a doctor. The worse my work got, the more often she kept me after school for conferences. “Kauffmann,” she would say, “I don’t understand it. You write all those poems, but you can’t remember valences.”

I was writing poems and stories, some of which were published in the school magazine, and whenever she kept me to go over a wretched test paper, or even if she did not, I asked her whether she wanted to read something of mine. I did this partly as tactics, which she saw. But part of it was her gray eyes with the fierce brows so unlike her manner. She saw that, too.

She had long brown hair that she wore in a bun, and a broad brow and serene smile. Her features and her round strong neck I saw again later in the singer Flagstad. Miss Brophy was flat-chested and she moved with a somewhat graceless pigeon-toed walk. But I couldn’t imagine anything about her being different from what it was, which is one definition of perfection.