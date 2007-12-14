So this screenplay, by Steve Zaillian, offers us two different men for sympathy--cannily, because the filmmakers knew which one we would find more attractive. And there is a third major element, important in the atmosphere of the time: the Vietnam War. Radio reports cite the large percentage of U.S. soldiers who are on drugs out there, while Nixon mouths words of progress in the military and drug war. Frank, alert and clever, scents the breeze and makes his way to a South Asian country, where he sets a deal for large quantities of the purest possible heroin. The drug is shipped, with the help of a well-paid U.S. Army officer, to New Jersey on Army planes, sometimes in the company of coffins. (In a particularly raw moment, Richie and friends, armed with a warrant, break open some of the coffins looking for a shipment, which eventually they find.) This whole story about the government's war on drugs takes place against the Vietnam background of acknowledged drugging and government deception.

American Gangster is thus about more than one gangster. Brimful of depravity in persons and politics, in essence it is a report of acceptance, with Richie as the one constant objector. At the end we are told that the real Frank, Frank the incinerator, having served a relatively short prison sentence, is now living in Westchester.

Prominent in the cast, along with Washington and Crowe, is Armand Assante as a mafia don with whom Frank is involved. Assante is used to this sort of role and spins it off knowledgeably. Washington has played unsavory men before, but he intensifies matters here. He knows that earlier stars who played criminals relied on the audience's fascination with evil daring. It's no longer quite the same. Nowadays the attitude toward sufficiently outrageous criminals has altered. No iota of daring is needed. Obviously Washington relished that opening scene as a lurid backdrop against which to play a family man and a square business dealer, a contemporary mix. He brings it off almost sickeningly well.

Russell Crowe has a tougher job because not many viewers want to be Richie. Still, he does a bit better than we might expect. (Especially in Frank's trial near the close, in which this tyro lawyer handles the prosecution in a key case. ) Possibly this was because Crowe was working with Ridley Scott, the director with whom he made Gladiator. Scott, now seventy years old, is predictably dexterous. Yet as the film moves toward its end, it disappoints. It was apparently intended as a sort of epic, which doesn't quite arrive. American Gangster lacks the evolution in stature that even an epic about a monster needs. (See Richard III.) Scott and Zaillian have only supplied the ingredients: they are not fused into an evil monument.

Before the Devil Knows You're Dead may also have had comparable large-scale ambitions in the line of a Greek tragedy built on family violence, but the screenwriter, Kelly Masterson, overlooked something. Though he stuffed two hours with family killings, he omitted the deep racial-tribal motives that caused the troubles in, for instance, the Atreus clan. All the troubles in Masterson's picture derive from a robbery scheme--a thin and hardly credible one.

Andy, married, is a smooth and slick accountant in New York who cooks up a plot to get money by robbing his parents. Comfy though he seems, he has money needs, and he has always disliked his father. The parents run a jewelry shop in Westchester; Andy figures that the place would be easy to rob on a Saturday. Only an aged assistant will be there, and the insurance will cover his parents' loss. He persuades his younger brother, Hank, a much less self-assured fellow, to do the job, and of course as soon as the plan is set we are sure that it will go wrong.

Hank, nervous, knows a quasi-hood named Bobby and persuades him to come along and do the actual heist while Hank keeps the car ready. Bobby breaks into the shop, but this morning it is Hank's mother who is there. Because of mishaps, she is shot, and she then shoots Bobby. Soon we see Andy and Hank, accessories to the shooting of their mother, at her hospital bed with their father. On a doctor's advice, the father agrees to let life supports go: mother, too, goes.

Andy wanted cash for his lifestyle, which includes visits to a male hooker and lots of drugs, and has already stolen money from his firm. Now he is desperate. Hank is being blackmailed: the brother-in-law of the murdered Bobby threatens to expose Hank's part in the robbery. (Apparently Masterson shoved in Bobby as the actual killer so that Hank wouldn't have to murder his own mother. Euripides wasn't that timid: Orestes does the job himself.) Even more cobbled complications follow.

The flimsy base of the story and its tenuous ramifications are (partially) bearable because of the cast. Philip Seymour Hoffman, now pot-bellied, makes Andy smugly commanding--so much so that it is hard to believe this smart man would cook up such a faulty robbery scheme. Ethan Hawke, as Hank, has a difficult time. He has to be high-strung and jittery from beginning to end, but Hawke manages it. Albert Finney plays their father with a conviction that almost convinces us. Lovely Rosemary Harris, a theater treasure of the past, plays the small role of mom, and has to crawl across the floor of her shop, bleeding, until she reaches the pistol and shoots the robber. What a part for Rosemary Harris.

In charge was Sidney Lumet, now eighty-three, who is one of the best of American directors. But the man who made Dog Day Afternoon and Murder on the Orient Express and The Verdict is not visible here. His new picture is of course competently done, but it has none of the cinematic ingenuity of (for instance) The Verdict. His best contribution here is in his work with his actors. They respond to the Lumet touch.

The title comes from an old Irish line: "May you be in heaven for thirty minutes before the devil knows you're dead." It has no relevance to the film.

Stanley Kauffmann is The New Republic's film critic.

