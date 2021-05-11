Stanley Kauffmann On Film

Miss Gish went into films in September 1912. (I got the date elsewhere; specific dates are hard to find in her early pages!) She and her sister, Dorothy, who were child actresses, went down to visit a girl friend of theirs who was making pictures for Biograph at 11 East 14th St. in New York. (There's a delicatessen on the spot now, a block from my home, and I refuse to buy pastrami anywhere else.) They found that their friend Gladys Smith was now called Little Mary (Pickford, of course). Griffith saw them, tested them at once--Lionel Barrymore played in their test--then put them to work the same day as extras and the next day in roles. Miss Gish and Griffith worked together until after Orphans of the Storm in 1921, when he told her he could not afford to pay her what she was worth and urged her to go out on her own.

The success of leading actors and actresses in films often has much to do with their correspondence to public preconceptions. This was probably even truer in silent films when the figure was more of an abstraction. (If pictures were still silent, Candice Bergen might be a big star.) Miss Gish's presence and personality fit perfectly the concept of pure maidenhood that had developed in the 19th-century popular theatre, so well described by David Grimsted in his book. Melodrama Unveiled, It was not only the passage of time but the arrival of sound that ended Miss Gish's career in that vein: her voice simply did not support the virginal persona. Since then, I've seen most of her performances on stage and screen, and, whatever their quality, I've always been struck by the fact that she was, in a sense, forced to become an actress after a successful career as the cherished embodiment of an ideal.

Her book reveals a humorous counterpoint in her. She is hugely practical. Early in her career she realized--as did Chaplin and other silent stars--that she had to learn everything about this medium, so she "got to know a film from the time it was raw stock until it was shown to an audience." She directed a picture for Griffith's company, with her sister in the lead, and later she edited her own picture Romola. Her narrative is filled with cash figures. (Including one beautifully blithe sentence: "My contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer called for six pictures in two years, for which I would be paid, I believe, a million dollars." I believe!) She picked plays and novels for screen adaptation with a canny eye. The reader can only relish her private hardheadedness as seen against her public ethereality, whichever happens to be in the foreground at the moment.



