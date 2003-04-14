Yann is grateful, patient, understanding, or at least obedient. She is cruel, warm, mercurial, oracularly profound, pretentiously oracular, and is winebibbing throughout. She is writing still, busily, and Yann serves as her secretary. She pities him, despises him, loves him, is irritated by him. There is a sense in Duras of an experienced performer making the most of her (probable) last show. She storms into his bedroom one night when he is fast asleep, orders him to wake up and get out of the house, crams some of his things into a suitcase and throws it out the window. He retrieves the suitcase, eventually returns, and is welcomed. Time passes, her strength wanes, but not her tyranny or his fealty. At last, the true last, she sends him out of the room so that she can die.

And there is a second reason for retaining the French title. Duras is played by Jeanne Moreau, who for more than fifty years has been the epitome of Frenchness on the screen--from the New Wave, where she was regnant, through all the subsequent ripples. More is entailed here than longevity and opus numbers. The first glimpse of Moreau's face in this film, undisguisedly aged and with black-rimmed glasses, has a powerful effect. It is not just the cliche of time's toll, though this is true enough. That first glimpse is like seeing the quintessence of French film history in the last half-century. Her face is the signet of so many artists who have done their work through her--Truffaut, Godard, Malle, Demy, Blier, and other Frenchmen. (In 1972 she made a film, called Nathalie Granger, written and directed by Duras.) Certainly she has done memorable work with non-French directors--Welles and Antonioni and Bunuel among them. But that first glimpse of her face here was, for me, a poignant summary of a good portion of my French film experience.

I must note that Aymeric Demarigny plays Yann gently, and that Dayan, much experienced in television, directed with a fine pictorial eye. The first shot of Yann coming over a seawall onto the beach en route to Duras, his form against the blue sky, is an invitation to visual pleasure. But Moreau's face is the base and the beauty of the film.