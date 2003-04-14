They decided to keep the French title on Cet Amour-La, which turns out to be a sound idea for two reasons. First, the subject is Marguerite Duras, more specifically the last years, the last love, of this thoroughly French novelist, essayist, film writer, and director. That last affair is so like a novel Duras might have written that a translated title might have jarred--just as Hiroshima Mon Amour, made from a Duras screenplay, fits rightly under its Gallic cap.

This screenplay by Josee Dayan comes from an autobiographical novel by Yann Andrea, Duras's young lover in that last affair. He was a university student when he met her, enamored of her work, and asked if he might write to her. She gave him her address, and he then wrote to her every day for five years. In 1980 she permitted him to visit at her seaside apartment in Trouville. The film then settles into an emotional yet almost clinical study of a woman in her mid-sixties, famous, vastly experienced in love and its attendant divertissements, who is now making the most of latter-day youthful attention.

Yann is grateful, patient, understanding, or at least obedient. She is cruel, warm, mercurial, oracularly profound, pretentiously oracular, and is winebibbing throughout. She is writing still, busily, and Yann serves as her secretary. She pities him, despises him, loves him, is irritated by him. There is a sense in Duras of an experienced performer making the most of her (probable) last show. She storms into his bedroom one night when he is fast asleep, orders him to wake up and get out of the house, crams some of his things into a suitcase and throws it out the window. He retrieves the suitcase, eventually returns, and is welcomed. Time passes, her strength wanes, but not her tyranny or his fealty. At last, the true last, she sends him out of the room so that she can die.

And there is a second reason for retaining the French title. Duras is played by Jeanne Moreau, who for more than fifty years has been the epitome of Frenchness on the screen--from the New Wave, where she was regnant, through all the subsequent ripples. More is entailed here than longevity and opus numbers. The first glimpse of Moreau's face in this film, undisguisedly aged and with black-rimmed glasses, has a powerful effect. It is not just the cliche of time's toll, though this is true enough. That first glimpse is like seeing the quintessence of French film history in the last half-century. Her face is the signet of so many artists who have done their work through her--Truffaut, Godard, Malle, Demy, Blier, and other Frenchmen. (In 1972 she made a film, called Nathalie Granger, written and directed by Duras.) Certainly she has done memorable work with non-French directors--Welles and Antonioni and Bunuel among them. But that first glimpse of her face here was, for me, a poignant summary of a good portion of my French film experience.