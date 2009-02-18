Heroes and People

Then there are the Bielski brothers themselves. Zwick felt that he had to purify Tuvia and Zus. (There are two younger brothers, but they are minor in the story.) Zwick himself has said, in a publicity piece, that Tuvia and Zus were “raised wild in the woods ... casually violent, sexually predacious at times murderous.” He cleans them up considerably for wide popular acceptance. Thus he reduces the fascinating contrast between their true characters and the ennobling work that they did. We might understand that a film’s limits in time and breadth enforced the simplification; still, this purging seems part of an acceptance mode.

The center of the picture is quite another matter. Paradoxically, Defiance is at its best when it is not trying to be a smash film—when it is not, in a kinetic sense, cinematic. The creation of that Jewish community and the commitment of its members are enthralling. Some of this effect comes from a series of small authentic performances. Some of it comes from the places where it all happens. (The exteriors were shot in a Lithuanian forest near the actual places.) Eduardo Serra, the cinematographer, who worked with Zwick on Blood Diamond (and who copied Vermeer’s palette inGirl With a Pearl Earring), has transmuted that forest into a series of immense verdant caverns. He makes us understand why, through literature and folklore, forests have seemed magical. When snow comes, as it does in the film’s time span, it seems no more than magical winter furnishings.

The community is compassionately, even humorously, portrayed. Jewish characteristics are ticked off almost like a checklist—chess, violin, Talmud. Although it may be hard to imagine an intellectual who actually says, “I haven’t read a book in months,” it is wry to hear the man say it. A wedding in the open air, traditional except that a light snow accompanies the rabbi, seems by the time it occurs quite in order for this accommodated group.

Zwick’s two principal actors would have had a harder time if the characters had been the original Bielskis. But Zus, as given here, is well within the grasp of Liev Schreiber, who has ample volatility on tap as well as vulnerability. Tuvia is Daniel Craig, who proved himself an authenticating actor long before he encountered James Bond. He has depths that he likes to keep secret, which is oddly appealing in an actor. Here he could have used one gram more of command, but he never falters. His performance has comprehension and confidence.

So, at the last, Defiance stands strong because its cinematically difficult center is strong. It is hardly news that good subjects do not necessarily make good films; but good subjects, feelingly handled, can certainly concentrate a maneuvering film. When we finally see the long file of Jews making their way out of the forest across an open field toward freedom—an open field after many months of concealment—and we remember what they have endured, we are suffused with a sense of triumph. The trappings of the framework are well outweighed by this moment of exultation. Not often can we leave a film quite aware of its shortcomings yet grateful that it exists.



CITIES EVOKE FILMS. It’s not just that cities have lent atmosphere and zest to innumerable fiction films: documentaries about cities flourish. Poets and authors and painters have long dealt with cities as subjects, and when it came along, film joined in. New York, London, Berlin, Paris, Rome, Moscow are only some of the world capitals that have been celebrated on the screen—not only in plodding travelogues but in perceptive films. The view can be large (Guttmann’s Berlin: Symphony of a Great City in 1927) or it can focus on one aspect (Antonioni’s Nettezza Urbana in 1948—a short about the Sanitation Department in Rome.)

And the city need not be a fabled world capital. Guy Maddin proved that again recently with My Winnipeg. Terence Davies does it yet again with Of Time and the City, which is about Liverpool. It is his native city, and he has treated it sensitively in some earlier autobiographical films. Here he simply wants to indite an ode to it—not to its beauties (even Davies can’t find many), but to its verve, its rhythms, its history, its right to be on earth.

He himself does the narration, mellifluous in voice and laden with poetic quotations that sometimes seem more appropriate to his feelings than to what we are looking at. Also he brings in great swatches of huge music—symphonic with chorus—to imply, I suppose, that even in these gray streets complicated lives persist. He takes us to municipal halls, tugboats, commuter rushes, markets, jobs. He sketches some modern history from a royal procession through (of course) the Beatles to the present.

The marvel of it all is that it is interesting. Partly this is because Davies, a deft film-maker, cherishes every alley and conveys his affection despite the occasional grandeur of his voice-over. Partly it is because it is hard to fail with a film of this sort if it is adequately made. Documentaries about people going about their lives, no matter what they are doing, tend to hold us, especially if confined to short clips of shops and ferries and mothers with their babies. Such films afford a double pleasure. With specifics of place and custom, they enlighten; and, in Western cities, anyway, they assert universals. In a subtle, almost sinuous way, they confirm that those people in far-off cities, huffing and laughing and gabbing and just hurrying to work, are distant cousins. As others have done with other cities, Davies makes us all a bit Liverpudlian.

Stanley Kauffmann is film editor of The New Republic.

This article appeared in the February 18, 2009 issue of the magazine.