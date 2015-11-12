The chief impediment of Manhattan (UA) is the hype. It's as if the media had been braiding laurel wreaths in advance, hoping for a minimal excuse to hail Woody Allen, as if they badly needed a U.S. filmmaker to garland, especially since their last genius, Robert Altman, is in disarray. The media's nature abhors a vacuum, and Allen has in fact given them a bit more than a minimal excuse to fill the genius-vacancy. Manhattan is a faulty film but it's moderately amusing; and, since it's back on the Allen track, inevitably it's an improvement over Interiors, that tour of the Ingmar Bergman Room at Madame Tussaud's. (By the way, Interiors is now being explained, with the usual ex post facto excuse for sententious failures, as misunderstood wit!) This new film, which doesn't have quite as much flexibility and freshness as Annie Hall, has been exalted because the media, though now flashily hip, still live as much as they ever did by saying yes.

One aspect of Manhattan is especially lucky or canny. Even those who are outside the metropolitan area must know that there is a big "I Love New York" campaign going on, home-town boosterism in print and on TV, and certainly the whole world knows about the things that made the campaign necessary—the financial and crime troubles. Allen's film sings Mannahatta as devotedly as, if more reedily than, Walt Whitman did. Allen clearly does love this inexhaustible city, and he gives his reasons in a range of rich settings. Much of the action is seen in middledistance shots so that the story and the place get almost equal play. The cinematography by Gordon Willis is in adoring black and white, like a soft version of Andreas Feininger's Manhattan photography. And the romance is sealed with a soundtrack of superb Gershwin tunes—written in a quite different New York—lushly arranged and played by two, count 'em two, symphony orchestras. (Not simultaneously.) In Allen's New York there is no litter-strewn street, no doorway drugpeddler or sidewalk-stretched drunk, no security-frantic apartment house, no disgusting subway car. It's the New York of the well-heeled swinger, a selected menu of fun, youth, pretended youth, quaint shopping, many amusements, and sex.

But conceding the romance, which is one artistic option, and enduring the hype, which like Iago's purse belongs to Allen this year, one must still ask: what is the film at the center? Allen wrote the script with, again, Marshall Brickman. It's about a TV writer (Allen) who quits his job in disgust. He is divorced from Meryl Streep who left him for another woman and is now writing a frank book about their marriage. (Check off two current issues.) He is having an affair with Mariel Hemingway, a 17-year-old girl (another issue—teenage sex), who wants to go to London to study acting. He encourages her to go because he has fallen for Diane Keaton who is having an affair with Allen's married friend, Michael Murphy. Keaton breaks with Murphy because she feels there's no future in it, then Allen makes his move for her. Eventually Murphy gets Keaton to return, and Allen hurries back to Hemingway, now 18, to try to keep her from leaving for London.

Somewhere in this mildly interesting, meandering script was an attempt to write a serious comedy about a man trying to live by moral principles in a world of gratification-as-ethics. But the film is so anxious to stay cool, with every coolant that comes along, that the theme is lost. Allen quits his TV job like so many others who have quit TV jobs— only after making money at it for years. The commercialism-idealism tussle used to be a big subject in US fiction—The Hucksters and a rash of novels about working for Time—but it usually entailed some sacrifice. For Allen, it means only moving to a smaller but quite nice apartment and continuing to live just as before. And how does his morality appear otherwise? True, he makes no play for Keaton until she splits with Murphy, but that is more wisdom than restraint; and as soon as she leaves him, he races back to interfere with Hemingway's young life and future in order to gratify himself. He might even have succeeded, she tells him, if she weren't on her way to the airport. Through the film Allen is accused of trying to play God, of being a moral arbiter, but it's Hemingway who has to set him straight and tell him to have faith in people. This adolescent comes off as the strongest person morally in the picture. (And I'm waiting for someone to tell us that this was the point.)