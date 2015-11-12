In the quotations above, I have skipped back and forth over the millenniums to convey Mumford's basic view-which is not one of ancestor worship but of the primacy of unique human values in prehistory and of the continuity of those values. After he has established the priority of human imagination and self-investigation over mechanical invention; after he has investigated the subsequent but still very early mechanical ingenuity of man, then Mumford considers the emergence and mythology of the machine. He postulates that the first machine was human--the impressment and coordination of mass labor:

If a machine be defined, more or less in accord with

the classic definition of Franz Reuleaux, as a combination

of resistant parts, each specialized in function, operating

under human control, to utilize energy and to perform work,

then the great labor machine was in every respect a genuine

machine; all the more because its components, though made

of human bone, nerve, and muscle, were reduced to their bare

mechanical elements and rigidly standardized for the performance

of their limited tasks. ... Such machines had already been

assembled if not invented by kings in the early part of the Pyramid

Age, from the end of the Fourth Millennium on."

He shows the relation of the idea of kingship to the emergence of the machine; how kingship itself derived from religious concepts and priestly hierarchy; and how the introduction of the machine--which he calls the megamachine, the Big Machine--polarized the loci of personality in society. The kings and the powerful had freedom of personal scope, the human machine components had not. "Ideally, the megamachine's personnel should consist of celibates, detached from family responsibilities, communal institutions, and ordinary human affections," It has a military ring, quite modern.

Consequently, Mumford examines the close relation between mechanical development and the history of war. His italics: "Through the army, in fact, the standard model of the megamachine was transmitted from culture to culture." He points out that the progress of invention is linked to military needs, from the first armies through Da Vinci and onward. Any spectator of the current space race can only grin in agreement. After millions of years of progress to achieve the ability to explore space that exploration is being done in paramilitary competition: to establish national claims Out Yonder and to prove that one portion of one flyspeck in one of the countless universes is better than another portion of that flyspeck.

What comes clear to a reader in this account of invention is that the conscious and unconscious goal of man has been to countervail fact: to allow him to move without walking, to speak and see without being in the presence of the person spoken to or seen, to move on and through the water, to fly. The basic aim has been to master environment less in prosaic terms than in imaginative ones: to change the geography of reality and fantasy, to move the border of the first further and further into the territory of the second.

Not everything Mumford tells us is or could be new. He himself has told us some of it before, particularly in his towering tetralogy on culture and technics called, overall, The Renewal of Life and in the monumental study. The City in History. Even his initial thesis here--the fallacy of defining man as a tool-using animal--is not original with him; he acknowledges that Loren C. Eiseley, "more than anyone else, had sparked this approach." In developing his own interpretations and speculations, Mumford is sometimes repetitious and not infrequently pontifical. His revisionism of other authors, though apparently sound, is sometimes drastic, as when, with two comments, he dismisses Max Weber's equation of the rise of capitalism with the rise of Protestantism. Even when he praises, he can occasionally set at least a few of our teeth on edge. And for one lay reader there was insufficient ecological material: explanation of why certain developments occurred in one place on earth and not elsewhere.

But this is the work of an orchestral stylist, of a rich and easy mind, powerful in knowledge, sensitive in inquiry, and purposeful. We hear a great deal these days about physics and higher mathematics as the avenue to--if not the residence of--20th-century philosophy. But social and cultural anthropology, in the hands of such writers as Eiseley, Miss Hawkes and Mumford, by demythologizing the past, by anatomizing its truths, makes at least an equivalent contribution. If it is a truism that the future depends on the past, then at least it has never been more true, A book such as Mumford's gives any reader a sense of heritage that dwarfs any merely ethnic or national tradition and provides-both in terms of the possible and the impossible-some clues to a rationale.

Mumford does not wallow in facile humanism. He waves no Technicolor banners about man's unconquerable spirit and eventual triumph. But he knows that human history is, among other things, wonderful; and that, if it ends in self-annihilation, this fact in itself will not disprove the wonders. And since he knows exactly how much Homo sapiens has accomplished and has failed to accomplish, he is awestruck, loving and ironical.

Stanley Kauffmann is the film critic at The New Republic.

