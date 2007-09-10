Be careful what you wish for. That is the lesson of the Bush administration's newly unveiled deal to provide India with nuclear fuel and technology. For years, opponents of the White House's foreign policy have called for more diplomacy--for further inspections in Iraq, for direct talks with North Korea, for any talks whatsoever on Iran's nuclear program. Now it appears that, in eschewing negotiation, the Bush administration was doing the United States a favor. Because, when the Bushies negotiate, they're extremely dangerous.

Let's start with the very purpose of the agreement. Although U.S. assistance will be intended only for India's civilian power program, it can't avoid helping India's nuclear weapons program. India has limited uranium supplies, which constrain its civilian and military nuclear programs. With its reactors now guaranteed a steady supply of fuel, India's indigenous uranium can be devoted to making weapons. Given that India is a friend, one might argue that this isn't a problem. But India's enemy is an unstable, nuclear-armed nation rife with Islamic extremism. If India expands its atomic cache, Pakistan will almost certainly follow suit, and any growth of Pakistan's nuclear industry exacerbates the threat of nuclear terrorism.

Indeed, Pakistan is a case study in the danger of the "friendly pro- liferation" Bush is now proposing. During the final decade of the cold war, the United States turned a blind eye to Pakistan's burgeoning nuclear program because Islamabad was a key anti-Soviet ally. That permissive attitude changed when the Soviets left Kabul, but by then it was too late. Soon Pakistan was producing nuclear weapons and selling nuclear technology to Iran, North Korea, and Libya. A.Q. Khan--the legendary impresario of its proliferation network--has been arrested, but his legacy remains: A recent survey of Washington's national security establishment found that Pakistan is thought to be the state most likely to transfer nuclear technology to terrorists in the next three to five years.

Undersecretary of State Nicholas Burns has argued that India (unlike, say, Iran) deserves nuclear technology because it has not violated international proliferation laws. But this is true in only the most literal sense. In fact, India has spent the past 40 years in a sort of nuclear no-man's-land, one of only three nations that has refused to sign the 1968 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which forbids all but five nations (Britain, France, China, the United States, and the Soviet Union) from possessing nukes. India disclaimed any interest in the bomb but protested that it could not abide the treaty's "nuclear apartheid."