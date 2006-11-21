But Dingell isn't your typical climate-change skeptic. He tends to receive very high ratings from the League of Conservation Voters, and he has repeatedly criticized the Bush administration's dismal environmental record. He has recently pledged to hold a series of congressional hearings on climate change over the next two years--something Inhofe would never do. The problem is that Dingell also happens to be the auto industry's best friend in Congress. His district includes the Dearborn headquarters of Ford, and he has consistently taken in more money from carmakers than any other member of the House. His wife, Debbie, is even a top official at GM.

Throughout his 50 years in the House, that alliance has had an impact on key bills at crucial moments. For most of the 1980s, Congress was unable to pass legislation updating the Clean Air Act--including, crucially, taking action on acid rain--in large part because Dingell kept the bill bottled up in committee. "John Dingell is the number-one reason why we haven't had a floor vote on clean air for the last ten years," one frustrated observer told the Boston Globe. Environmentalists all but declared him public enemy number one, nicknaming him "Tailpipe Johnny" and "Dirty Dingell."

It was only in 1990, when the prevailing winds in Congress had shifted and Dingell realized that clean-air regulations were going to pass with or without him, that he relented and sponsored a bill himself. But he managed to remove new restrictions on tailpipe emissions, beat back a proposed 40 percent increase in fuel-efficiency standards for cars, and killed an amendment requiring that one million "ultra-clean" vehicles be produced a year in the coming decade. That was enough for the auto industry to declare victory. "We are very grateful for the work he has done," said Thomas Hanna, then-president of the Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association. "We think the bill is tough enough and it would be tougher without him."

Two years later, Dingell forced his fellow committeeman Henry Waxman--also the ranking member of the House Committee on Government Reform and Dingell's chief antagonist during the clean-air debates--to back off on a global-warming bill that would have required that the United States stabilize carbon emissions at 1990 levels by the year 2000. In an angry five-page letter to Dingell, Waxman denounced those who "reflexively oppose new environmental legislation." Recently, Waxman has pledged to push forward once more with aggressive climate-change legislation, and the old rivalry between the two prominent House Democrats is bound to resurface. In an interview with Environment & Energy Daily earlier this year, Dingell said of Waxman's newest bill, which has 90 co-sponsors and gives the EPA increased authority to regulate carbon emissions, "I have reason to believe it's on the extreme side."

It's difficult to know where, exactly, Dingell stands on climate change these days. In his E&E interview, when asked whether Congress would pursue a forceful approach to global warming, he remained decidedly ambiguous. "We'll have to see, won't we?" He then added: "I think the scientific evidence is looking stronger every day. But I don't believe anybody has found a cure for it." Like many Republicans, he tends to hope "breakthrough" technologies, rather than regulations, will reduce carbon emissions. The Detroit News, meanwhile, wrote a sharp editorial after the election warning Dingell to "rein in the ultraliberal Democrats who are beholden to environmentalists ... that promote their agendas without consideration of cost or common sense."