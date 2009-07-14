At What Cost?

How expanding health care coverage will actually make it more affordable.

Negotiations over health care reform screeched to a halt late last week when 40 centrist Democrats--members of the House Blue Dog Coalition--signed a letter saying they could not support the House’s emerging legislation without significant changes. Their major complaint? They said the House bill would not do enough to bring down health care costs and, by extension, limit the taxpayers' liabilities. Without more changes to reduce the cost of medical care, they warned, it would be unwise to back massive expansions of insurance coverage. "We cannot simply 'add' new consumers to a broken system," the letter said.

The Blue Dogs get a lot of grief from liberals like me, who accuse them either of protecting special interests or posturing for personal political gain. But to be fair, they may be raising some legitimate questions. Among other things, the Blue Dogs back a provision to hand more authority over to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC)--an idea that the House bill doesn't include, but has support from the White House and plenty of liberals, like Senator Jay Rockefeller, D-W.Va., because it has potential to help make Medicare a more efficient program.

But let's leave those matters aside for a moment and consider that one, key sentence--about the folly of adding new consumers to a "broken" system. It's a common theme in health care reform discussions--that it'd be wrong simply to expand insurance coverage if, first, we don't wring out the system's inefficiencies, get rid of all the wasteful medical treatments and get costs under control.

Some people making this argument are basically using it as a dodge. It's a way to appear high-minded while opposing health reform, something they simply don't like for various ideological or parochial reasons. Others honestly believe that giving everybody insurance, in the absence of other reforms, would be simply wrong. That's a defensible position--but also, I would argue, the wrong one.