Diversion Tactic

Ehud Olmert and Basher al-Assad are negotiating to save themselves, not their countries.

JERUSALEM--At first glance, Ehud Olmert and Bashar al-Assad have nothing in common. The first is a slick, media-savvy politico, while the second is an awkward, anti-charismatic, unloved and unlovable dictator. But Israel's prime minister and Syria's ruler have both concluded that the best way to beat the rap, respectively, on corruption and murder charges is to make peace with one another.

That, at least, is the impression of many Israelis, prominent commentators among them, in light of last week's revelation of indirect talks between Syrian and Israeli negotiators in Turkey. The announcement coincided with reports of a lengthening list of charges against Olmert for alleged bribe-taking and influence-peddling stemming back to his term as Jerusalem's mayor. By wooing Damascus, Olmert hopes to divert attention from the criminal investigation against him and charm the pro-peace press, which, as most Israelis know, wields the real political power in this country.

If this is indeed Olmert's tactic, he may have learned it from his mentor, Ariel Sharon. Right-wing opinion in this country still insists that Sharon unilaterally evacuated Gaza in 2005 in order to escape indictment on charges similar to those now facing Olmert. So, like Sharon turning over Gaza to Hamas in order to save his own political skin, Olmert is expected to yield the Golan Heights to Syria to preserve his--even at the expense of Israel's security. After all, as political scientist Asher Arian once put it to me, Israeli politicians always prefer collective to individual suicide.

Similarly, Assad is counting on his negotiations with Israel as a personal lifeline--particularly to silence those who still denounce him for his role in the assassination of Lebanese prime minister Rafik Al Hariri, hosting Hamas, and funneling weapons to Hezbollah. Signing a treaty with Israel, he thinks, will effectively remove his name from America's list of terrorist sponsors. It's difficult to arraign a man--or so the popular wisdom holds--who is in line for a Nobel Prize.