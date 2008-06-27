One day, however, his routine is dramatically interrupted by the arrival of an immense star cruiser, and on it, a robot of another sort altogether: floating effortlessly above the ground, humming softly, as smooth and white and unblemished as an egg. (It comes as no surprise that renowned Apple design guru Jonathan Ive consulted on the look.) WALL·E is smitten, though his ugly-duckling-and-the-swan courtship is complicated by this particular swan’s possession of atom blasters and a shoot-first mandate. Still, WALL·E persists, eventually introducing “EVE” (an Extraterrestrial Vegetation Evaluator) to the irresistible attractions of bubble wrap and twinkle lights. It’s clear he would travel to the ends of the Earth for her.

As it happens, he has to go much farther than that. Without spoiling the details--this is truly a film better experienced than explained--WALL·E follows EVE deep into space, where he discovers what has gone wrong with the human race and undertakes, with typical diligence, to fix it. This latter half of the film is familiar Pixar: a touch formulaic, perhaps, but executed with exceptional wit, intelligence, and panache. And while the film’s moral lessons--about the seductions of comfort and importance of effort, the proper relationship between man and machine, the need to clean up our own messes--are not unexpected, they are, like previous Pixar homilies (Toy Story 2 on commodification, Cars on commerce versus community, Ratatouille on the joy of creation), woven seamlessly into the overall fabric of the film. Neil Postman and Aldous Huxley would be proud.

Characteristically sharp as this second half is, though, it’s the earlier, Earthbound portion of the film that lingers, the quiet, nearly dialogue-free moments alone with WALL·E and the problematic object of his affections. That Pixar could make this ambulatory trash compactor so expressive, could convey his longing and loneliness so emphatically simply through the images reflected in his binocular lenses, is a cinematic miracle. You might have to go back the better part of a century to find a mainstream movie in which so much is conveyed with so very few words.

It would be easy to go on about the sheer visual beauty of WALL·E, which marks yet another milestone in the evolution of animation. Oscar-nominated cinematographer Roger Deakins (No Country for Old Men, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford) was even brought in to consult on the look of the film and offer advice on its “lighting.” But, in the end, this technical mastery is less remarkable than the humanistic ends to which it is applied.

It is an irony of Pixar’s oeuvre that its films so often feature inanimate objects (toys, cars, robots) that offer lessons in what it means to be human. But, deliberately or not, these stories appear to be refractions of a sort, retellings of the story of Pixar itself: the high-tech start-up at the cutting age of digital animation which, again and again, reminds us of the power of motion pictures—even ones about robots—that possess a vital, beating heart.