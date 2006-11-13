But, in truth, this decade was an aberration in U.S. legal history.From the Alien and Sedition Acts of 1798 to the Espionage Act,federal courts repeatedly upheld the prosecution of government critics, including journalists and writers, on the ground that their ideas might cause harm in the remote future. Indeed, after World War I, judges construed the federal Espionage Acts (a second one was passed in 1918) even more broadly than Congress had intended. More than 2, 000 dissenters, including journalists, were prosecuted, and more than 1,000 were convicted. Many of the offenses could hardly be construed as threatening future harm. The editor of the socialist Jewish Daily News was convicted for declaring, "I am for the people and the government is for the profiteers."

By all indications, we may be on the verge of a similarly grim era for freedom of the press--or, rather, we may be reverting to the more constricted freedom that has predominated for most of our history. The White House seems determined to test the limits of the First Amendment. Consider, first of all, the possibility that Gonzales follows through on his threat to prosecute the Times for violating the Espionage Act. (He was not alone in this threat; the Times was accused of "treason" by Senator Jim Bunning, and House Republicans passed a resolution denouncing the paper for endangering American lives.) According to Geoffrey Stone of the University of Chicago Law School, an Espionage Act prosecution of the Times for reporting leaks would be unprecedented. "I'm not aware in the entire history of America of an attorney general threatening to prosecute the media for publishing confidential information," he told me. "There's no clear law either way because it hasn't happened before. But, if we could get through 220 years without the executive feeling it's necessary to prosecute the press for publishing confidential information, that's pretty strong evidence we don't need it."

If the Bush administration tried to prosecute journalists under the Espionage Act, the Supreme Court might eventually rule for the press, on the grounds that the disclosures served the public interest and posed no risk of imminent harm to the nation. But the administration could silence its critics just as effectively by launching an investigation to identify who leaked secret information to the Times and the Post--and then issuing subpoenas demanding that reporters identify their sources.

In a troubling case decided last August, a federal district judge in Alexandria, Virginia, held that the First Amendment doesn't protect private citizens who reveal national security secrets. He upheld the prosecution of Keith Weissman and Steven J. Rosen (no relation), two former lobbyists for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, under the Espionage Act--the same law that the Bush administration has invoked to threaten the Times. Previous decisions had held that public employees are far more vulnerable to prosecution for leaking classified information than private citizens and journalists. But the judge in United States v. Rosenmade no allowance for the fact that Weissman and Rosen were private citizens. Because they had told journalists and Israeli officials about classified information obtained from the Defense Department,the judge held, they could be punished for sharing information"potentially harmful" to national security. This contradicts more than 50 years of Supreme Court precedents, which say that private citizens can be restrained from speaking or writing only when there is an imminent danger of serious harm. Although Rosen and Weissman weren't journalists, their case will make it easier for the government to file charges against actual reporters (such as Risenor Lichtblau) who receive or solicit classified information

If the Bush administration launches a leak investigation to identify the Times' sources in the NSA story, Risen and Lichtblau would be called to testify just as Miller was, and--if they refused to testify--they, too, could be imprisoned for contempt of court.Courts have said repeatedly that the government has far more discretion to investigate leaks than to punish newspapers for publishing classified information. Indeed, the Miller case itself is now on the books as a warning that reporters in federal court shave no First Amendment privilege to refuse to testify in legitimate investigations. It was obvious that Fitzgerald was flamboyantly overreaching in the Miller case from the moment he filed obstruction of justice charges against Scooter Libby, rather than charging any government official with breaking the federal law against disclosing the identity of covert CIA operatives that he was originally appointed to investigate. But, when former Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage admitted in August that he was the source who revealed Valerie Plame's identity as a CIA operative to the columnist Robert Novak, the magnitude of Fitzgerald's hubris became even harder to ignore: What need was there to force Miller of the Times and Matt Cooper of Time to testify about who told them about Plame, when Fitzgerald already knew the main culprit?