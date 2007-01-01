I felt privileged whenever I was with him. He was, stubbornly and somewhat haughtily, what I wanted to be in the theater and much of what I wanted to be as a man: wise, skilled, stoic, courteous, Roman. Away from him I parroted him in manner and even used some of his anecdotes as my own. I couldn’t smoke cigarettes, as he did much of the time--I had a pipe--but I liked cigars, and very rarely he gave me one of his. It was always, as when I’d thanked him for taking me into the company, some sort of occasion. His cigars were no better than the ones I bought once in a while, but they tasted better. (“No cigar ever made was worth more than a nickel” was one of the worst pieces of pseudowisdom I ever had from him.)

Preparatory hours I felt them, preparatory to a great, shaped, aspiring life, when I was in his apartment, sitting across from this big pasty-faced man with slit eyes and a fringe of dirty red hair around his bald pate, as he leaned back in the green-cushioned Morris chair he had inherited from his English mentor, a drink on the flat arm of it, and in his light baritone read to me, to us if there were others--Shakespeare or old poets--or told stories or read from books on mysticism--Ouspensky and Bragdon--to which he professed to subscribe. Of course, I can see now, it’s easy to see now, that, outside the theather where his conservatism had purpose and was lit by his talent, he was a very narrow man, full of social and political pronouncements that were ignorant and bigoted. I can see that his views of women were both sentimental and dirty. At the time I could see his narrowness, but I thought it was his way of discrimination, somehow aristocratic; and though we always disagreed politically--he called me a Red because I liked Roosevelt and read socialist literature--I liked our disagreements because they formed still a different kind of tie with him. As for his comments on women, with their lofty worldliness and gold-toothed chuckles, they seemed to admit me to a club of grownups.

Everyone has had at least one teacher who meant a great deal to him. The difference here was that I expected to be with CD for life.

There was another oddity. In spite of everything between us, I knew that he didn’t really like me. He admired me in several ways, he had some expectation of me, he praised much of my writing, and from time to time, because of these things, I felt a small glow of affection from him. But in any quick and spontaneous way, he didn’t respond to me as he did to some of the other people in the company.

Partly this was my fault. I had decided through my progress in all my schools and adulation from past teachers, through early publication in lots of little magazines, and of course through my early acceptance into the company, that I was some sort of superior person, the superiority not yet specific but nevertheless certain. My conviction of this often made me arrogant or facetious, both of which must have been hard to take.

But mostly CD’s fundamental reaction to me was chemically instantaneous, not caused by this or that action. In an almost primal animal way, he was never completely unguarded with me even when he as closest and most affectionate. Besides, he had a strong residue of rural anti-Semitism. He was teaching in a university with many Jewish students, so it was meant as a special mark of favor to me, as one of them, if he made a small anti-Jewish crack in private. I laughed at his anti-Jewish cracks that seemed to me maturely wicked and conclusive. The idea that CD could be homosexual--a condition I associated honorably with the past, with Julius Caesar or Michelangelo--was not conceivable to me. It would have shocked me greatly. It would have changed my cosmos.

Still, the thought crossed my mind at that moment, as a possibility for two other people; and I felt that he had felt the same flash and knew that I had felt it. But I thought that it had affected him the same way: only as a recognition of how apt the moment would have been for two others.

Absolutely nothing happened. He gestured toward the bathroom and said, “You’d better get along and wash while I make up the sofa.” When I came out of the bathroom, the sheets and blanket and pillow were all in place and his bedroom door was closed. When I woke the next morning, he was making breakfast for us. He peered over his glasses at me. “Bacon’s done, eggs will be ready in a few minutes.” In the daylight there was no touch of that late-night feeling.

But I knew that it had happened, and I was sure that he knew. In the morning I thought that, if a move had been made the night before, I would have been horrified. I might easily have said so simple-minded a thing as “But professor, what about Enid?” She was not only my “steady,” she was in the company.

because I valued the implication that I was “not like them.” It was an ambition of many American Jews in those days, particularly of my generation, to be “not like them.” I meant the laughter, I felt only the slightest twinge of discomfort far back in my mind. Still the communion didn’t bring CD and me as close as he was with others, some of whom too were Jewish but about whom he was in no way wary.

[…]

One Sunday night in my last year at college CD asked me to go with him to see Boris Kraft’s new revival of one of his old repertory pieces. I was delighted. …

When we left, I was tingling. To have been there with those two men at that meeting! What possible importance the meeting could have I wasn’t sure, but it was those two men, talking professionally. I didn’t want to break out of that atmosphere: I walked CD to his apartment house fifteen minutes away. He, too, was apparently feeling exhilarated. At the door he said, “I feel like reading aloud for a bit. You can come up if you want to.” Of course I wanted to. As he unlocked his apartment door, he looked at his watch and said, “It’ll be late before long. You might want to stay over. In which case you’d better phone your parents now.” Of course I telephoned--my poor mother was used to these calls around midnight--and said I wouldn’t be home to sleep, there were things I had to talk about with CD.

He sank into his Morris chair with a drink and some books. He pushed his brown-rimmed glasses lower. He read some poems. I smoked a pipe and listened. He read from old copies, full of notes, books that he had used as a student at Columbia. They seemed to me crusted with riches.

In that penthouse apartment the night closed tightly around us like a fist, condensing the space. CD’s brass gooseneck reading lamp became a circle of light within a circle of black. He finished the fifth or sixth poem--Tennyson’s “Ulysses,” one of his favorites--and closed the book. He seemed just slightly uneasy, instead of in his usual fairly cool command. Just slightly. It crossed my mind that if we were two other people, this might be the moment when the teacher made a sexual advance toward the student. I knew what homosexuality was. I knew it existed, but that was al. there was no question of tolerating it in friends; the subject never arose, whatever secret lives there may have been. It was never talked about except scoffingly or, at best, pityingly. In my own life, all it meant was a contradistinction to healthy male companionship and affection, but it had nothing to do with my life or the lives around me as far as I was aware. All of us knew CD had no women friends except the wives of friends, that he often had young men staying in his apartment. But the men were mostly members of the company, as far from homosexuality as I was, or former students who now lived out of town and stayed with him when they came to the city. None of us speculated much about CD’s sex life. Once in a great while he would give us the gold-toothed grin and say something about “pajama parties,” and that seemed to me maturely wicked and conclusive. The idea that CD could be homosexual--a condition I associated honorably with the past, with Julius Caesar or Michelangelo--was not conceivable to me. It would have shocked me greatly. It would have changed my cosmos.

Now I think I only thought those things the next day to protect myself. If there had been a move toward me that night, I might at that moment have thought it was right to happen, that it had been considered for me and found right. I had trusted this man with so much that I probably would also have trusted him in that. Now I think the only reason it did not happen was that fundamentally he didn’t like me.

If it had happened, my whole life might have been different, not perhaps because of one homosexual experience, or subsequent experiences, but because it could have changed relations forever between CD and me and some future actions of his.

No such flash ever happened between us again, although for a time I saw no less of CD, although I stayed overnight in his apartment once in a while.

Stanley Kauffman is the film critic for The New Republic.

By Stanley Kauffman