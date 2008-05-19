The Party of Death

Examining the boundless cruelty of the Burmese junta.

The generals are deaf. As everyone now knows, the regime was warned by weather forecasters in India two days before the cyclone arrived--five days before by forecasters in Thailand--and it refused to listen.

The generals hate their own people. The regime does not merely disdain them, it hates them, and the hate is cold, total and murderous. How else to explain the unimaginable sight of convoys being held by customs at the Thai border? Of planes filled with provisions and forbidden to land? How else to explain that while each hour counted, while each passing minute diminished the chances of finding survivors in the ruins of submerged villages in Bogale or Laputta, food and medicines that could save them were barely trickling in?

The generals are crazy. They are not just cruel but clinically insane and in fact paranoid, which is another key to understanding why this lunatic regime prefers letting its people die to opening its doors to Doctors Without Borders. It claims that the humanitarian workers are really spies, that they are entering the country only to destabilize and ruin it, that the packages from the U.N.'s World Food Program contain poisons more deadly than the toxins given off by the decomposing bodies floating in the Irrawaddy delta. These clinically insane people, these cretins, clearly believe these things.

The generals are racist. Suffice it to say that, yes, Burma is a postcolonial country whose paranoia can perhaps be explained by the fact that long ago it had to endure the miasma of racism's plague. Today it's the regime that is racist, that sees the white man, the Westerner, the American as its natural enemy, that in the purest xenophobic and thus racist tradition sees the foreigner as a germ, a corrupting agent, a virus.