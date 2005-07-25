Super Freak

This unusual book is an outgrowth of a profile of Steven D. Levitt, a young economist at the University of Chicago, that appeared in The New York Times Magazine. The profiler, Stephen J. Dubner, lionized his subject, and found him to be entirely fascinating. Dubner depicted Levitt as a maverick or an iconoclast— a nerd but also a rogue, as the book’s subtitle describes him. More, Dubner saw Levitt as someone who could use data to sort out the deepest riddles of society—what the book’s subtitle describes as “the hidden side of everything.” When several publishers approached Levitt with the suggestion that he should produce a book for a popular audience, he asked Dubner to collaborate with him. While much of the lucid, non-technical, and occasionally annoying exposition appears to be Dubner’s, the findings and the analyses in Freakonomics are Levitt’s, based on his academic writings; and so the book may be rightly treated as Levitt’s own.

What makes Levitt’s work distinctive is that he does not rest content with theory. In many domains, he offers remarkably creative empirical tests for theoretical claims, and he shows where they stand or fall. But there is an irony here. The book’s title and presentation disguise the extent to which Levitt is not really a “rogue economist” at all. On the contrary: Levitt’s central theoretical claim is completely conventional. As he puts it, “Incentives are the cornerstone of modern life.” Much of his book is built on this premise. But the very idea that people respond rationally to incentives is under intense pressure from some of the most exciting developments in contemporary economics.

Levitt is widely admired among social scientists, and his focus on incentives certainly leads to a number of striking findings. Here is an example. Many sellers of houses think that real-estate agents can be trusted to obtain the highest possible offer. After all, real-estate agents earn commissions, and hence their incentives should be perfectly aligned with the interests of sellers. But is this really so? Levitt calculates that a typical agent stands to gain only about $150 from obtaining an additional $10,000 for the seller—which means that haggling over $20,000, or even $30,000, isn’t worth much for the agent. On the other hand, real-estate agents tend to invest a lot of money in houses that they purchase for resale. How does their behavior shift when they are selling their own houses? It turns out that it shifts significantly. Real-estate agents keep their own houses on the market an average of ten days longer, and they sell their houses for about 3 percent more, producing a $10,000 gain on a $300,000 house. Contrary to the conventional wisdom, it turns out that the incentives of agents are not always allied with the incentives of sellers.