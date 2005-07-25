Super Freak

But some of Levitt’s inquiries do illuminate important problems. We now know, for example, that economic growth does little or nothing to reduce violent crime; that innovative policing strategies haven’t much mattered; and that if states really want to reduce crime rates, they will put a lot more police on the street. But these points do not entirely explain the excitement generated by Levitt’s book. (The New York Times Magazine has just introduced a regular freakonomical column by Dubner and Levitt.) One factor, I think, is that the book cleverly combines Dubner’s journalistic gushing with Levitt’s academic findings, thus encouraging the reader to gush along with Dubner even before the findings are presented and assessed. More charitably, it is fun and even exhilarating to see how a real social scientist goes about testing competing hypotheses. Some of Levitt’s inquiries read like good detective stories. With respect to many urgent social questions, people engage in noisy and vehement debates without a sense that helpful illumination is available, in principle and maybe even in practice, by means of a careful investigation of the facts. Many of the issues that sharply divide us are, after all, empirical matters, and it is real progress simply to recognize them as such. And Levitt does far more than that.

Still, Levitt’s claims raise questions. Many parents know that unsupervised swimming is dangerous; they prefer pools to guns because they think that for most children pools are a lot more fun (and swimming is good exercise). In short, parents think that pools are much more likely to meet the standards of cost-benefit analysis, the economist’s lodestar. Nor does Levitt’s investigation offer anything to contradict the important finding that those with distinctly African American names are less likely to be called back for job interviews than are people with more stereotypically white names. If Jake Williams and DeShawn Williams have sent out the same resume, employers will show more interest in Jake. Even if the two have similar economic prospects in life, it remains a problem if DeShawn is subject to greater discrimination at an early stage in the employment market.

Levitt’s claim that campaign expenditures do not much affect elections is not established by the evidence that he marshals, which suggests, much more narrowly, that such expenditures do not have a substantial impact on outcomes between candidates who have run against each other in a prior election. Suppose that, having defeated Rick Lazio in 2000, Hillary Clinton runs against Lazio again in 2006. It is highly plausible to think that Clinton would win again, even if Lazio raised a lot more money this time. Levitt’s evidence suggests that significant changes in funding for two candidates who have opposed each other before are not likely to make much difference. But for candidates who are running for the first time, the accumulation of money is usually indispensable. In any case, Levitt generally insists that people respond rationally to incentives. If money is essentially irrelevant, why do candidates spend so much of their time trying to obtain it?

Levitt has been severely attacked for his most notorious claim, which is that the legalization of abortion significantly contributed to the decrease in violent crime in the 1990s. Liberals fear that the claim is racist, and conservatives despise the idea that abortion might be an effective crime-control strategy. But Levitt is not defending abortion, or arguing on its behalf for women who are poor and single. His claim is simply about what the facts show; and he does a great deal to make that claim more than plausible. To know whether he is right, however, we need to know a great deal not just about the law, but also about the actual abortion rates in the 1960s and 1970s. Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, but numerous abortions, both legal and illegal, occurred before that date. One problem for his analysis, and even for the collection of data, is that there is no comprehensive evidence about the rate of illegal abortions, and the figures are much disputed, based as they are on extrapolations rather than direct evidence. If the Supreme Court’s decision did not by itself produce a significant increase in abortions—if the actual abortion rate spiked, say, in 1965 or 1980—then Levitt cannot demonstrate that the decrease in crime was significantly affected by Roe v. Wade. In his technical writing, Levitt has tried to address this complication; but in his book he does not adequately support the bold suggestion that “abortion was one of the greatest crime-lowering factors in American history.”