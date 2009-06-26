Don’t be fooled by dropping unemployment rates.

Our country’s unemployment rate, which has risen every month this year, now stands well above the worst case scenario of the Treasury Department’s stress tests. Yet we are inundated each month with reports that, in spite of a rising rate of unemployment, the slump has "bottomed out” or is even over. This week, the Federal Reserve announced that "information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in April suggests that the pace of economic contraction is slowing.” If you want even more fanciful predictions, you can hear them on CNBC.

These reports dismiss unemployment as a "lagging indicator”--a figure that is not keeping pace with the economy a whole, and thus doesn’t necessarily have any bearing on whether a recovery is occurring. This is a mistake, and it contributes to complacency about the depth of the slump and about the kind of measures necessary to get ourselves out of it. Unemployment isn’t a lagging indicator, but rather at the heart of the current recession.

When people they say unemployment is a "lagging indicator,” they are usually referring to the unemployment rate, or the percentage of people who are seeking work but not finding it. They argue that even if this rate is increasing from 8.9 percent in April to 9.4 percent in May, a recovery could still be underway. Literally speaking, this is true. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, the 1990-91 recession began in July 1990 and ended in March 1991, but unemployment rose from 6.8 percent in March 1991 to 7.8 percent in June 1992.

But while the rate of unemployment may be a lagging indicator, the number of employed has actually served to be quite a good predictor of economic recovery over the past century. For example, as the 1990-91 recession was starting to reverse, the percentage of unemployed people rose--but so did the number of employed, which grew by about one million workers from March 1991 to June 1992 as a result of more people entering the workforce. In that case, the number of employed was not a lagging indicator, but rather a fairly good indicator that recovery was afoot. In the case of the present slump, the number of employed have continued to fall since December 2007.