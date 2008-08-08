Life Support?

Inside the battle over abortion’s place in the Democratic platform

On an oppressively hot Saturday morning last month, a handful of pro-life activists gathered outside of a Starbucks in suburban Virginia to strategize about how to influence the Democratic Party’s national platform. The meeting quickly turned into a support group of sorts, as the members justified the seeming contradiction inherent in pro-life Democrats. Jesse, a white 20-something who introduced himself as an “evangelical Christian running as fast as I can from the religious right,” seethed, “Republicans’ command and control over people’s lives hasn’t changed the reality of abortion.” Lee, a gruff, middle-aged Virginian, agreed, arguing that the most important bulwark against abortion is a stronger social safety net. “And if my taxes go up, I don’t care,” he said with a chuckle, dispelling any doubts that he might be a closet Republican.

In 2004, Democrats removed language from their platform calling for a reduction in the abortion rate. Abortion was still to be “safe, legal and rare,” but no longer “more rare,” as the plank had stated in 1996 and 2000. As with most platform tussles, the language here is a proxy war in a larger internecine face-off: What role should pro-life activists play in a pro-choice political party? Though their advocacy is welcomed by some Democrats as a way to broaden the party’s support, others see them threatening the party’s principles. “It’s been our view as Democrats that women should make their decisions based on their moral values,” says former NARAL president Kate Michelman. “The pro-life Democrats’ language is a means to an end, and the end is to limit abortion.”

The Starbucks meeting was organized by Democrats for Life, a small organization founded in 1999 with chapters in over 40 states. The meeting I attended in Virginia was one of a dozen the organization was holding across the country. I asked Kristen Day, Democrats for Life’s executive director, who convened the Virginia meeting, if Republicans wouldn’t do more to further her organization’s goals. Didn’t they pass the partial-birth abortion ban, add two presumably anti-Roe votes to the Supreme Court, and ban federal funding to overseas NGOs that provide or promote abortion services? “Republicans do nothing to help pregnant women who are facing pregnancy,” Day replied. Many women don’t have the resources to sustain a healthy pregnancy, let alone a child, she argued. “If you make abortion illegal, what are these women going to do?”

As Day sees it, while Republicans pontificate on the evils of abortion, it is Democratic policies--expanding healthcare and access to prenatal resources--that have proven effective in reducing abortion rates. If a voter’s top priority is reducing abortion, Day says, she should vote Democratic.