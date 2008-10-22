At the last, Ballast, like every outstanding film, is something of a double experience. The drama holds us, yet we are equally taken by Hammer's vision and his ability to fulfill it. What kind of future will he have? We can keep our fingers crossed.

Tightly crossed, if he wants to continue his creative method with his casts. This approach to film-making, taking a non-actor and stripping him to essentials he may not even be aware of, has a long history--a history largely unwritten, as far as I know. (Robert Bresson is the arch-example in the field.) Two of the films discussed here recently, The Pool and August Evening, used non-actors beautifully--amid professionals. Hammer puts his film almost wholly in the hands of three non-actors who worked out their own roles and found their capabilities. Possibly this recent resurgence of non-professional performance has to do with current worryings about the term "reality"; perhaps it is because of so crass a reason as production budget; perhaps it is a dislike of actorishness. (Bresson once threatened to leave a rehearsal for one of his films if his cast didn't stop acting.) As one who loves acting--even, to some degree, actorishness--and who owes some of his cherished experiences in art to acting, I am awestruck by what can often be achieved with this heterodox approach. Part of this success is obviously possible because film acting can be done in bits, as against sustained performance on stage. But much of it may be because the screen gives each member of the audience an additional eye--the camera.

The slums of Rio de Janeiro are world-infamous, possibly for two reasons. First, Rio is also known for its annual carnival, which winds through the streets ecstatically as it passes the slums. Second, the situation between the police and the criminals in the Rio slums is not the usual struggle between law enforcement and lawbreakers, but nearly outright war.

Elite Squad is thus less a cops-versus-druggers film like its many forebears; it is a battle picture. The screenplay was written by the director Jose Padilha, Braulio Montovani, and Rodrigo Pimentel. Pimentel was a member of the Rio police for eleven years, five of them in the Special Operations Police Batallion, the "elite squad." This squad, consisting of one hundred specially trained men, is a SWAT team taken even further. (The squad's insignia is a skull.) With Pimentel on board, we can assume that the film is factually reliable.

A captain in that squad, not a grizzled vet but a youngish man, is married and has an expectant wife. His aim, as his voice-over tells us through the action, is to finish his police war and, with his wife and forthcoming son, find another life. The picture takes us through this period in his career. The action consists of raids on drug dealers, gunfights, tortures, corruptions, loyalties, betrayals, revenges. Arrests seem less frequent than killings. The general effect of the police raids on the slums is of hunters invading animal warrens, except that here the animals are armed.

Padilha, experienced in documentary, is here a devotee of the moving camera, frequently hand-held. Obviously he feels that the constant turbulence of the material rules out a lot of static composition or even conventional tracking shots. He also relies on pan swipes from person to person instead of cutting from one face to the other. This swiping suggests not only pressures of the moment but basic quasi-panic and anger. No one is ever surprised by the violence. It is accepted.

Accepted by audiences too. Elite Squad was a tremendous hit in Brazil. Of course police action films are often hits in their countries of origin before they succeed elsewhere. But I can't think of any other film of this genre in which the norm is virtual warfare. Brazilians, to whom these conditions could have hardly been news, were evidently fascinated.

And not only Brazilians. The jury of this year's Berlin Film Festival gave the Golden Bear, their first prize, to this modestly competent piece of work. I don't know most of the other films that were in competition--Ballast was one!--but clearly the jury was in a sanguinary mood, and the other pictures just didn't measure up.

Stanley Kauffmann is The New Republic's film critic. This article originally ran in the October 22, 2008, issue of the magazine.