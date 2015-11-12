Foreigners are fond of calling us the land of paradoxes. Our public finances certainly justify that characterization. The richest country in the world has been the most dilatory in balancing its budget and appears the most distracted and embarrassed in attaining that end. The fundamental explanation, of course, is the systematically inculcated hostility to the taxation of wealth. For ten years the press has sedulously repeated the Mellon 'doctrine that the immunity of the rich from taxation is a blessing for the poor. In times of prosperity appropriate taxes upon bloated incomes would discourage enterprise; in days of adversity, there are no bloated incomes. That the Democratic party also should have succumbed so largely to this Mellon philosophy is bound to amuse the future historian of post-war America. But he will be more amazed than amused when he discovers that in the third year of the depression the official "patriotic,"' "nonpartisan" effort to balance the budget was largely directed toward the imposition of consumption taxes.

Therefore, it ought not to be too surprising that this deep-seated sentiment against the taxation of wealth should be shared by members of our Supreme Court. And how easily private notions of economic or social policy are transmuted into constitutional dogma is too amply proved by the reports of the Supreme Court, particularly since the War. Enormous wealth has been withdrawn from the taxing power of nation and states on the gossamer claim that otherwise governmental instrumentalities would be defeated. The history of taxation is to no small extent a battle of wits between skill in devising taxes and astuteness in evading their incidence. By creating constitutional obstructions to effective safeguards against highly profitable evasion, the Supreme Court has put the Constitution at the disposal of evaders. A few years ago the Supreme Court sheltered great wealth by interposing he benevolent due-process clause on behalf of rich donors who made gifts in anticipation of revenue measures especially designed for them. It did so by inventing a new doctrine of retroactivity which ran counter to the fiscal history of western countries, including our own. And "due process"' as made to forbid such retroactivity. One would suppose that the Supreme Court would at least be friendly to the effective enforcement of the estate tax. The social justification of that tax has become an accepted postulate even of our individualistic society. Not yet does it meet sympathetic consideration from the Supreme Court. And so the other day, the Court, again under the blessed versatility of "due process," nullified the attempt of Congress, in response to the compelling experience of the Treasury Department, to prevent gross evasions of the estate tax.

From the original enactment of the estate-tax law in 1916, it was realized that a single tax on estates could be too easily avoided by well timed and astute disposition of property before death. To check such practices, the act of 1916 contained two safeguards. Gifts made "in contemplation of death," and those in which the donor retained a joint interest during his lifetime, were taxed as part of his estate at death. But other means remained by which property might be withdrawn from the operation of the tax and yet remain within the effective control of the donor; he might, for example place it in trust with a power of revocation or control reserved in himself. The possibility of escape by this device was materially reduced by the act or 1918, which taxed gifts, by way of trust, taking effect "in possession or enjoyment" at the time of the donor's death. The courts threatened the effectiveness of much of this legislation by technical and sterile definitions of "possession or enjoyment," and only last year Congress was forced to close a broad avenue of escape from the estate tax by making specific provision for the inclusion of property which is transferred on trust for another but from which the income is reserved for the donor during his life.

Meanwhile, the tax authorities were beset by difficulties growing out of the vague phrase “in contemplation of death." To what degree the donor must have apprehended his end, and how to prove that apprehension, were questions which made the collection of a tax precarious at best. The devil himself, the lawyers are fond of quoting, knoweth not the mind of man; and even if he did, the devil’s advocate might experience considerable difficulty in proving it to a court of law. Realizing that the limited omniscience of the taxing authorities finding it impossible to isolate successfully those gifts that were made "in contemplation of death”, Congress in 1924 imposed a tax on all gifts, irrespective of date or motive, at rates equal to those Under the estate tax. This general gift tax was upheld by the Supreme Court. In addition, the tax on gifts made in contemplation of death was retained, giving the government a second string to its bow, although of course credit was allowed where a gift tax had already been paid on the transfer.