We have an indecency problem. Really.

On Election Day, as the Supreme Court was debating the Bush administration's decision to fine TV networks for broadcasting "fleeting utterances" of the words "fuck" and "shit," an obscenity scandal in Britain cast light on the question before the justices: Can a single expletive actually be considered indecent? Two British shock jocks, Russell Brand and Jonathan Ross, broadcast a tape of themselves on BBC radio leaving a harassing answering-machine message for Andrew Sachs, a 78-year-old actor who played Manuel, the waiter on "Fawlty Towers." Ross used the F-word to boast that Brand had had sex with Sachs's granddaughter, a 23-year-old Goth burlesque dancer, with Brand adding that the news could lead the actor to kill himself. The broadcast, which was heard by two million people, provoked a national uproar. Listeners filed more than 40, 000 complaints, and the prime minister and leader of the opposition condemned the pair, leading to the resignations of both Brand and the controller of BBC Radio 2.

It wasn't Ross's use of the F-word that enraged the public (he was suspended rather than fired) so much as it was his and Brand's sexist boasts and cruel taunting of a beloved, if fading, sitcom star. The Brand and Ross affair shows that it's not fleeting expletives that offend common decency but rather hateful or insulting speech. And the same lesson applies in the United States. None of the fleeting expletives that the Bush administration's Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has singled out in order to fine stations up to $325,000--such as Cher's declaration during a live broadcast of the 2002 Billboard Music Awards: "People have been telling me I'm on the way out every year, right? So fuck 'em"--have provoked any genuine national controversy at all. On the contrary, in 2003, 99.8 percent of all indecency complaints to the FCC were submitted by a single conservative interest group, the Parents Television Council.

At the Supreme Court argument, Justice Antonin Scalia lamented the "coarsening of manners," adding, "I am not persuaded by the argument that people are more accustomed to hearing these words than they were in the past." I share Scalia's concerns about the coarsening of public manners on television, but he is willfully denying the evidence that most Americans no longer view fleeting expletives as indecent. The Supreme Court has said that the FCC can only ban epithets that are considered genuinely offensive by contemporary community standards. For that reason, the justices should strike down the Bush FCC's fleeting expletive policy, and, if they don't, the Obama FCC should repeal it. But this suggests a real problem--the vulgarization of culture--without a clear legal, political, or even technological solution.

When it came to single expletives, the FCC used to be more lenient. Beginning in 1978, when the Supreme Court held, in FCC v. Pacifica Foundation, that George Carlin's "seven dirty words" monologue could be banned as indecent, the FCC has defined indecency narrowly. Purporting to be guided by national community standards, the FCC said expletives could only be banned if they graphically and repeatedly depicted sexual or excretory activities in a manner designed to shock or titillate. By contrast, "fleeting and isolated" epithets were not considered to be indecent. For example, when, at the Golden Globes in 2003, U2's Bono declared on air that his award was "really, really fucking brilliant," the FCC declined to issue a fine.