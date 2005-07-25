Miranda Rights

In the middle of this, there came an unexpected knock at the front door. Miranda, mid-call, shrugged helplessly and motioned for me to answer. A neighbor was there to ask whether she might plug her garden hose into his outdoor faucet for some yard work. Oblivious to her disturbance of a high-stakes national political strategy session, she happily accepted my indifferent permission and strolled off.

There was a slight bathos to it all. Here was a broad-faced and slightly pudgy 45-year-old in wrinkled slacks and an untucked shirt urging his listeners that “folks at the very top of the [Republican National Committee] need to hear from us,” while his neighbor waited to hear from him about lawn care. But Miranda’s almost comical circumstances belie their serious origins. He works out of his home because he was fired last year from a senior Senate job amid allegations of theft and treachery that are now the subject of a federal investigation. Though hailed as a hero by the far right and reviled as a venal crook by Democrats, until recently, Manuel Miranda seemed destined to become a forgotten footnote of Washington political history. But the latest round of the judicial wars—and particularly the upcoming showdown over the Supreme Court—have offered this media-savvy ideological warrior a chance to rehabilitate his reputation and to perform that sublime American feat of turning disgrace into fame.

Miranda was born ten months after the 1959 Cuban revolution—showing, he says with a wry grin, “that different people react to revolutions in different ways.” His anti-Castro family moved first to Spain and then to Queens, New York, where Miranda grew up a Democrat. In the 1980s, he was converted to the GOP by Ronald Reagan’s anticommunism and his own increasingly devout pro-life Catholicism. After graduating from Georgetown and a small California law school, Miranda became an attorney. He was feisty from the start—and, his critics say, filled with delusions of grandeur. In 1989, he was arrested by Georgetown campus police after he crashed a meeting of the university’s alumni association as part of his clients’ attempt to win control of the organization. When Miranda sued the school, a judge scornfully dismissed his case, deriding the “plaintiff’s effort to portray this case in apocalyptic terms as if it were an overriding human rights or civil rights struggle on a par with those of Rosa Parks or Nelson Mandela rather than a relatively pedestrian disagreement between groups of alumni.”