Miranda Rights

Miranda established his conservative bona fides in the mid-’90s as the head of the nonprofit Cardinal Newman Society for Catholic Higher Education, which agitates for conservative values on Catholic campuses—a perch he used, among other things, to hound Georgetown President Leo O’Donovan for his perceived moral laxity. Then, in 2001, soon after testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on “religious liberty,” Miranda was recruited by the committee’s chairman, Orrin Hatch, to join his staff. A mere two years later, Miranda was tapped to be Majority Leader Bill Frist’s top counsel. Democrats say this rapid career trajectory was aided by religious-conservative activists who wanted Frist to hire a reliable ally “to do their bidding,” as one former Democratic judiciary aide puts it.

True or not, Miranda certainly did please the far right by leading a fierce GOP effort to confirm a handful of conservative Bush nominees who were being blocked by intense Democratic opposition in 2002 and 2003. Miranda particularly delighted conservatives in November 2003 when he orchestrated an all-night “debate” to highlight Democratic judicial filibusters. Unfortunately, Miranda also embarrassed himself when a leaked e-mail revealed his efforts to coordinate the spectacle with Fox News: “Fox News Channel is really excited about this marathon and Brit Hume at 6 would love to open with all our 51 Senators walking onto the floor,” he wrote to fellow GOP staffers. “The [Fox] producer wants to know will we walk in exactly at 6:02 when the show starts so they get it live.”

But it was a far more serious leak that brought him down. A few days later, excerpts from internal Democratic memos charting judicial nomination strategy were published in The Washington Times and The Wall Street Journal, and later, several of the documents were posted on a conservative website. An internal Senate investigation quickly fingered Miranda as the leaker. It turned out that, thanks to a computer glitch, Miranda, while serving as a Judiciary Committee staffer, had been able to access private Democratic files from his computer without a password. Other Republican aides who had learned about the glitch earlier refused to exploit it. But Miranda had no such compunctions, and, as he has since admitted, secretly downloaded and leaked the files. After Hatch pronounced himself “mortified [over] this improper, unethical, and simply unacceptable breach of confidential files,” Miranda became a pariah and resigned from Frist’s staff, he says, to spare the majority leader further political damage.