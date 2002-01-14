Modest Proposal

Ultimately, the most striking aspect of Breyer’s deference to legislatures is its consistency. Even in First Amendment cases, he is inclined to uphold federal and state regulations rather than to favor individual rights. (As Eugene Volokh of UCLA has noted, Breyer has rejected more First Amendment claims than any other justice.) In Breyer’s view, deference to government rather than to the individual in free speech cases can sometimes promote First Amendment values. Breyer points to campaign finance laws, which are designed, he says, “to democratize the influence that money can bring to bear upon the electoral process, thereby building public confidence in that process, broadening the base of a candidate’s meaningful financial support, and encouraging greater public participation.” In his view, “First Amendment-related interests lie on both sides of the constitutional equation” in cases involving campaign finance reform, pitting the individual interest in self-expression against Congress’s interest in encouraging democratic participation. The relevant question, he says, is whether the laws “strike a reasonable balance between their electoral speech-restricting and speech-enhancing consequences.” Invoking judicial modesty once again, Breyer says that courts should defer to the legislature on factual questions about which the legislature is comparatively expert, such as the extent of the campaign finance problem. But courts shouldn’t defer when evaluating the possibility that incumbents might insulate themselves from effective challenge by setting spending limits so low that obscure opponents don’t have a realistic chance of attracting votes.

There is a venerable tradition of First Amendment theorists, from Alexander Meiklejohn to Owen Fiss and Cass Sunstein, who have suggested that the government may restrict the speech of a few to promote democratic participation among the many. But Breyer is certainly the first Supreme Court justice to embrace this view of the First Amendment wholeheartedly, and to apply it consistently across a variety of cases. And although the tradition of balancing the interest of the speaker against the interest of society has a questionable record--in the hands of deferential judges such as Learned Hand and Felix Frankfurter, it led courts in the 1950s to uphold the deportation of suspected Communists--Breyer’s flexible approach may be better suited to an electronic age in which the speaker is not always easy to identify. In two recent cases, Breyer used a balancing approach to evaluate the competing First Amendment interests affected by a law regulating indecency on cable TV stations and another law requiring local cable TV operators to carry broadcast signals. Upholding parts of both laws against First Amendment challenges, Breyer argued that many groups had competing claims to free speech protection--including listeners, programmers, and cable TV distributors. Although Breyer’s balancing of these complicated interests is difficult for lower courts to apply, the First Amendment scholar Jerome Barron has praised Breyer’s “new balancing analysis” for weighing “the strength of the government interest in the suppression of expression against the strength of the government interest in access for expression.” And in an age when legislatures are generally reluctant to suppress unpopular speech, Breyer teaches those of us who take a more libertarian view of the First Amendment than he does that free expression can flourish without the active assistance of courts.

In focusing on the promotion of “positive” liberty, or democratic participation, Breyer intentionally omitted from his lecture a portrait of “negative” liberty, or individual rights. But by and large, Breyer’s instincts seem as restrained and modest in cases involving individual liberty as they do in cases involving collective liberty. Like Holmes--whose definition of basic liberty involved deferring to the state until he felt that his back was to the wall--Breyer, too, seems inclined to defer to the state except in cases that strike him as fundamentally unfair. He is no instinctive civil libertarian in cases involving the regulation of pornography on television or nude dancing, in which he has sided with the conservatives; but he has also defended the rights of unpopular aliens. A majority of the Court, for example, held that a suspected Nazi war criminal couldn’t plead the Fifth Amendment when he was ordered to testify about whether he lied about his war record on an American visa application. Breyer dissented, arguing that the Nazi’s fear of being prosecuted for war crimes if he were deported meant that he should be entitled to take the Fifth. And Breyer showed a similar concern about the rights of aliens last June when he interpreted the immigration reform act of 1996 not to authorize the indefinite detention of aliens whom the United States wanted to deport but whom no other country would admit.