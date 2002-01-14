Modest Proposal

Breyer's optimistic view of Congress is most apparent in his approach to federalism. Before September 11 the federalism debate had seemed eye-glazingly esoteric, as cases about the limits of Congress's authority focused on obscure questions, such as whether Congress had the power to protect red wolves that didn't cross state lines. After September 11, however, the question of whether there are limits to Congress's power to respond to health and environmental threats suddenly has dramatic practical consequences. For example, when they struck down part of the Brady gun control law in 1997, the five conservative justices held that Congress may not "commandeer" state officials by forcing them to run background checks on potential gun buyers to see whether they have criminal records. In a prescient dissenting opinion, Justice John Paul Stevens wrote that the "threat of an international terrorist, may require a national response before federal personnel can be made available to respond.... Is there anything [in the Constitution] that forbids the enlistment of state officials to make that response effective?" Expanding on Stevens's example after September 11, Breyer insists that by enlisting the participation of local and state officials to combat terrorism, Congress could "help both the cause of effective security coordination and the cause of federalism." By contrast, now that the Court has prohibited Congress from setting up cooperative schemes for law enforcement, the only alternative may be to create a cumbersome and inflexible federal enforcement bureaucracy. Ironically, because of the Brady bill case and others like it, the new Office of Homeland Security may find it harder to delegate regulatory power to state and local governments.

Or consider another challenge in the wake of September 11: Congress's ability to set up a regulatory scheme to respond to threats of biological weapons. Breyer notes that the regulation of toxic chemicals demands a level of expertise to which the federal government may have better access than state governments have. Federal regulators, he suggests, may be better equipped to decide complicated factual questions, delegating to state authorities questions of value, such as what level of risk is acceptable. But the Supreme Court's federalism decisions might prevent Congress from enlisting state and local officials to check compliance with federal minimum standards for biological safety. This sort of anti-federalism may have seemed quaint before the Twin Towers fell, but the possibility that the Court might hamper Congress from responding to a serious threat to public health is now no laughing matter.

Breyer's distinctive contribution to the federalism debate is his claim that deference to congressional power can actually promote democratic participation rather than thwart it. "Federalism helps to protect liberty not simply in our modern sense of helping the individual remain free of restraints imposed by a distant government, but more directly by promoting the sharing among citizens of governmental decisionmaking authority," Breyer wrote in a recent dissent, again citing Constant. In response, Justice Scalia sneered that Breyer's praise of the liberty of the ancients "might well have dropped from the lips of Robespierre, but surely not from those of Madison, Jefferson, or Hamilton, whose north star was that governmental power, even--indeed, especially--governmental power wielded by the people, had to be dispersed and countered."

Scalia is right to raise an eyebrow at Breyer's embrace of ancient liberty. As Constant defined it, the participatory democracy of Greece and Rome was compatible with the complete subjection of individual freedom to communal authority: "All private actions were submitted to a severe surveillance. No importance was given to individual independence, neither in relation to opinions, nor to labor, nor, above all, to religion." After the Enlightenment, Constant concluded, "we can no longer enjoy the liberty of the ancients." But in the end, Constant seems like nothing more than a rhetorical distraction for Breyer. Despite his embrace of the language of participatory democracy, Breyer in fact has in mind something more subtle, more complicated, and better suited to an egalitarian and technological age. When Breyer refers to democratic deliberation, he really means not the liberty of ancient Rome but instead what he calls "a national conversation involving, among others, scientists, engineers, businessmen and women, the media, along with legislators, judges, and many ordinary citizens whose lives the new technology will affect. That conversation takes place through many meetings, symposia, and discussions, through journal articles and media reports, through legislative hearings and court cases."

Breyer's vision of political participation as a "national conversation" among experts avoids the airbrushed and unrealistic idealization of ordinary citizens in which many scholars of deliberative democracy indulge. It's also consistent with Breyer's scholarship about risk regulation, which concluded that, in some cases, assessment about the risk posed by hazardous substances should be delegated by Congress to a panel of experts modeled on the French body of highly trained civil servants, the Conseil d'Etat. When Breyer says that judges should encourage political participation, in other words, he doesn't mean only participation in a New England town meeting; he's also describing participation in the many other public and private policy debates that shape public policy, including establishments such as the Brookings Institution, the Council of Economic Advisors, and Harvard Law School. While it may seem counterintuitive to exalt policy debates by mandarins as a model of democratic participation, Breyer is correct that mandarins play an important role in influencing how public policy is made. Judges with an appreciation of their own fallibility should defer to laws that are the result of broadly inclusive policy debates, in which many constituencies--experts as well as ordinary citizens--have had a chance to participate. When judges substitute their own judgment for the judgment of Congress and all the expert witnesses who testify before it, Breyer suggests, what results is likely to be bad policy as well as bad constitutional law, disabling the political branches from responding pragmatically to important national problems.

Ultimately, the most striking aspect of Breyer's deference to legislatures is its consistency. Even in First Amendment cases, he is inclined to uphold federal and state regulations rather than to favor individual rights. (As Eugene Volokh of UCLA has noted, Breyer has rejected more First Amendment claims than any other justice.) In Breyer's view, deference to government rather than to the individual in free speech cases can sometimes promote First Amendment values. Breyer points to campaign finance laws, which are designed, he says, "to democratize the influence that money can bring to bear upon the electoral process, thereby building public confidence in that process, broadening the base of a candidate's meaningful financial support, and encouraging greater public participation." In his view, "First Amendment-related interests lie on both sides of the constitutional equation" in cases involving campaign finance reform, pitting the individual interest in self-expression against Congress's interest in encouraging democratic participation. The relevant question, he says, is whether the laws "strike a reasonable balance between their electoral speech-restricting and speech-enhancing consequences." Invoking judicial modesty once again, Breyer says that courts should defer to the legislature on factual questions about which the legislature is comparatively expert, such as the extent of the campaign finance problem. But courts shouldn't defer when evaluating the possibility that incumbents might insulate themselves from effective challenge by setting spending limits so low that obscure opponents don't have a realistic chance of attracting votes.

There is a venerable tradition of First Amendment theorists, from Alexander Meiklejohn to Owen Fiss and Cass Sunstein, who have suggested that the government may restrict the speech of a few to promote democratic participation among the many. But Breyer is certainly the first Supreme Court justice to embrace this view of the First Amendment wholeheartedly, and to apply it consistently across a variety of cases. And although the tradition of balancing the interest of the speaker against the interest of society has a questionable record--in the hands of deferential judges such as Learned Hand and Felix Frankfurter, it led courts in the 1950s to uphold the deportation of suspected Communists--Breyer's flexible approach may be better suited to an electronic age in which the speaker is not always easy to identify. In two recent cases, Breyer used a balancing approach to evaluate the competing First Amendment interests affected by a law regulating indecency on cable TV stations and another law requiring local cable TV operators to carry broadcast signals. Upholding parts of both laws against First Amendment challenges, Breyer argued that many groups had competing claims to free speech protection--including listeners, programmers, and cable TV distributors. Although Breyer's balancing of these complicated interests is difficult for lower courts to apply, the First Amendment scholar Jerome Barron has praised Breyer's "new balancing analysis" for weighing "the strength of the government interest in the suppression of expression against the strength of the government interest in access for expression." And in an age when legislatures are generally reluctant to suppress unpopular speech, Breyer teaches those of us who take a more libertarian view of the First Amendment than he does that free expression can flourish without the active assistance of courts.

In focusing on the promotion of "positive" liberty, or democratic participation, Breyer intentionally omitted from his lecture a portrait of "negative" liberty, or individual rights. But by and large, Breyer's instincts seem as restrained and modest in cases involving individual liberty as they do in cases involving collective liberty. Like Holmes--whose definition of basic liberty involved deferring to the state until he felt that his back was to the wall--Breyer, too, seems inclined to defer to the state except in cases that strike him as fundamentally unfair. He is no instinctive civil libertarian in cases involving the regulation of pornography on television or nude dancing, in which he has sided with the conservatives; but he has also defended the rights of unpopular aliens. A majority of the Court, for example, held that a suspected Nazi war criminal couldn't plead the Fifth Amendment when he was ordered to testify about whether he lied about his war record on an American visa application. Breyer dissented, arguing that the Nazi's fear of being prosecuted for war crimes if he were deported meant that he should be entitled to take the Fifth. And Breyer showed a similar concern about the rights of aliens last June when he interpreted the immigration reform act of 1996 not to authorize the indefinite detention of aliens whom the United States wanted to deport but whom no other country would admit.

The only cases in which Breyer's instincts about individual liberty sometimes seem less than modest are those involving personal autonomy. He infuriated his conservative colleague Anthony Kennedy by writing an expansive opinion striking down the laws prohibiting so-called "partial birth" abortions in no fewer than 31 states, extending the Court's abortion precedents further than they needed to go. But even when you disagree with Breyer in a particular case, it's hard not to be impressed with his transparency: More than any other justice, he takes us behind the curtain of his constitutional reasoning--explicitly identifying the competing interests that he has weighed in his decision, and showing us how he has weighed them. And transparency, in the end, is what helps Breyer to minimize the dangers of judicial subjectivity. As he notes, a more legalistic approach to constitutional interpretation--which emphasizes constitutional language, or history, or tradition and precedent--conceals all the hard and subjective choices that go into each decision: which history, for example, or which tradition a judge chooses to follow. The decisions that result are "no less subjective but ... far less transparent than a decision that directly addresses consequences in constitutional terms."

By putting all his reasons on the table, Breyer also helps to minimize the familiar criticism of pragmatism, which is that it is essentially tautological: It tells judges to weigh the consequences of their decisions, but it doesn't tell them how to weigh the consequences of their decisions. Even if judges intend to make decisions that are good for society, the question of what is good for society is hotly contested in a pluralistic society, and depends on moral and political values about which people vigorously disagree. Because it is so malleable, pragmatism has been invoked to justify such vastly different constitutional approaches as the Nietzschean nihilism of Holmes, the rationalist activism of Posner, and the progressive humility of Breyer. But in a pluralistic age, Breyer's humility is more appropriate than those other strains of pragmatism because Breyer is more realistic about the institutional capabilities of different officials in a complicated government to weigh questions of fact and value. Rather than presuming to second-guess the choices of experts, legislators, administrators, and citizens, Breyer recognizes that all of them deserve respect. In this sense, Breyer's pragmatism might be seen as a sophisticated version of the representation-reinforcing constitutional theory of John Hart Ely, who argued that courts should generally defer to the choices of political actors unless those choices threaten to distort the political process itself.

There is something appealingly adult about Breyer's philosophy of judicial humility. Unlike Kennedy, he does not condescend to American citizens by offering them simplistic civics lessons that conceal the hard choices that any important constitutional decision requires. Unlike Posner, he does not presume that legislatures are so foolish and inefficient that only he can be trusted to reach rational decisions on the people's behalf. Unlike Scalia, he does not preach judicial restraint and practice judicial activism, concealing his contempt for Congress with selective excursions into constitutional history and tradition. And unlike advocates of judicial minimalism, Breyer does not offer up narrow, thinly reasoned opinions in the hope that citizens who are given few reasons to disagree will instinctively rally around the Court.

Instead, Breyer has an entirely uncondescending appreciation for the complexity of policy-making in a democratic society. He argues convincingly that although Congress is not perfect, it has done a better job, on balance, than either the president or the courts at balancing the conflicting views of citizens across the nation during times of national crisis. He has enough respect for American citizens and their representatives to take seriously the reasons that emerge from the law-making process itself, and to defer to elected representatives unless their conclusions are transparently self-serving. With his intelligence, modesty, and appreciation for complexity, Breyer reminds all Americans that Congress, rather than the courts, is the place to resolve policy disputes. And for helping to teach liberals that they no longer need the courts to save them from the rigors American democracy, he deserves thanks.

During the past decade the case for judicial restraint has had little political resonance among liberals. In the Progressive and New Deal eras, conservative judicial activism provoked a backlash when judges struck down laws that had broad political constituencies. By contrast, the laws that the conservative justices struck down in the 1990s often seemed too obscure for anyone except scholars to care. Perhaps it took the trauma of September 11 to remind all Americans, liberal as well as conservative, that national action is necessary in times of national emergency, and that the federal government needs broad discretion to respond to complicated international challenges. It's not yet obvious whether the conservative justices will follow the logic of their previous decisions and try to thwart the federal government's flexibility in a post-September 11 world. But if they do, Breyer's consistently modest view of judicial power will no longer seem like a historical artifact. It will be recognized as a national imperative.