Assayas is not lamenting social change. He recognizes that for at least two centuries every new generation has looked worrisome to its forebears, every old generation has looked dusty to the young. He views this family's transition as historically typical. Summer Hours has a sense of flow, rather than decline.

The actors crown the film with their talents. Edith Scob, in the brief role of the poised matriarch, is quietly proud. Charles Berling as Frederic is, as intended, just another man, likable and pitiable. Juliette Binoche, blonde for a change, is pert as Adrienne; Jeremie Renier, as Jeremie, makes his excuses credibly. Alice de Lencquesaing is Sylvie, the teenager we all know and are obliged to understand.

As writer, Assayas knows how to elide. He never trudges through trite scenes that other writers might think necessary. At the end of the first sequence, we see Helene's family leave her house; in the next sequence in Paris, an unspecified time later, Frederic happens to mention something that happened after Helene's death. We have been spared the deathbed, the funeral, and so on. Later, we suddenly see Frederic in the detective's office discussing Sylvie's drug arrest. All the mere data--the discovery of Sylvie's pot, the arrest, the call to her father, all things we can immediately infer--are omitted. (Hitchcock once said that film is life with the boring bits left out.)

But what Assayas concentrates on he directs with distinction. Movement, of characters and camera, is crucial to him. Even in a room, we seem always to be traveling forward. A small touch shows his impatience with stasis: when the two brothers have coffee in a cafe, Assayas has one of them go to the counter and order the coffee rather than wait for a waiter. In the scenes where the siblings discuss their differences, he uses his camera in a mood of curiosity rather than explication. He makes us want to hear. Some silent moments speak, too. At the end of the opening section, Helene bids goodbye to her family outside her house. The cars leave. Then she turns, faces the now-empty house, and walks slowly up the steps. She seems to be accepting the passage of time, even accepting mortality. It is simple and beautiful. Near the end, old Eloise, the servant, comes to look at the house after it is sold, denuded, and locked. She looks in the windows, particularly at the kitchen where she spent so many of her years. She says nothing, she does nothing. She just looks in for a bit. With touches like these, Assayas makes the house itself a character moving from one era to another.

Has photography affected history? When a historian sits down to write about an event that happened after the invention of the camera, do the pictures that he knows affect his writing about the matter? Does post-camera historiography differ intrinsically from work about pre-camera times? The question persists, and it virtually brims out of a documentary called Burma VJ: Reporting from a Closed Country. (The name Burma, rather than the latter-day Myanmar, is used throughout.)

VJ stands for video journalist. The film consists, for the most part, of footage shot by such journalists during the massive anti-government protests in Rangoon in September 2007. The government, military and brutal, had jacked up prices on important items, and the people, in poor shape anyway, poured onto the streets, an estimated 100,000 of them. In a day or so they were joined by several thousand Buddhist monks, calm but firm in their saffron robes.

Street protests everywhere in the world are the daily bread of television news. This protest was different from most, not just because a religious order had joined it but because the government was known to be harsh. Everyone who protested in Rangoon that September knew what he or she was risking. Some lost their lives. Many of the monks have simply disappeared.

Much of the film is shot at odd angles and moves jaggedly. It is grabbed footage. The video journalists had to carry their cameras hidden in bags to avoid arrest and whipped them out when they could. It is all awesome and frightening. Some short patches were subsequently added to the film, just for clarification--conversations and arrangements--but there is never any question of what was shot during the struggle. The additions and the editing were done by the Danish director Anders Ostergaard.

One moment is luminous. A crowd surges past guards to the home of Aung San Suu Kyi, the woman who had been awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 and who had been under house arrest for a total of thirteen years. When she comes out to her gate to greet people, the principal video journalist, whose voice we hear throughout, cannot squeeze close. He gets a long shot of her. In editing the picture, Ostergaard cut to more and more enlarged views of her face until it fills the screen, though somewhat blurred. Like the prospect of justice.

The government was trying to mask or conceal these protests, but the VJs were eager to inform the world. Somehow footage was smuggled out and was telecast. The U.N. condemned the Burmese regime, and the United States tightened the sanctions that were already in place. (We see President Bush condemning the repressions and the killings.) But, though Burma is still smoldering, the government is still there.

Eventually, a film of this kind--even nightly television snips much like it-- surely has more than immediate informational value. Can anyone now write a history of latter-day Burma without thinking of these angry brave images? Historians are not always vivid writers, but don't these faces, these scuffles, these military assaults, affect their work? How do these images make a historian's writing different from that of writers on the further past? The Rangoon VJs may have had such matters in mind when they smuggled out their footage.

