Where Politics Ends

But that does not amount to an argument against the public/private distinction. We can agree that public rules create private spheres and still insist that for every purpose we care about, there is, and there should be, a distinction between public and private spheres. The real question involves not the existence of a public/private distinction, but the actual and appropriate content of that distinction. Defenders of maximum hour laws, for example, think that this kind of regulation of economic markets makes life better for the human beings subject to them. Defenders of a right against marital rape think that this kind of legal right, applied within the family, is an important way of protecting women's liberty and equality. Both seem to be right, but not because of any assault on the public-private distinction. They are right because the distinction should not be drawn in a way that is damaging to people's lives.

The important question is not whether economic markets are "natural." They are not. Nor is it whether economic markets are "neutral." The important question is more concrete: What sorts of markets, and what constraints on those markets, will improve people's lives? The point is closely connected with the particular changes in American law in the first thirty-five years of this century. What happened, concretely? Here Horwitz offers less detail than might be expected, and this is, I think, a product of his fascination with conceptual shifts. Those shifts were important, but the actual changes of the Progressive and above all the New Deal periods -- mostly coming from Congress and the president -- get short shrift. I hope that I am not complaining that Horwitz did not write a different sort of book; his title promises a discussion of the transformation of American law, and much of his discussion suggests that he is indeed interested in actual legal shifts, not merely or mostly academic ones.

Like most law professors, Horwitz might be expected to focus on judge-made law, rather than on congressional and administrative action; but he offers less than he might on what judges said and did. In this period, there was a great deal of change in constitutional law. The Supreme Court did at least three major things. First, it allowed a dramatic expansion in the power of the federal government, permitting Congress to regulate activity formerly thought to be within the exclusive authority of the states. Second, the Court allowed Congress to create new "independent" agencies, that is, agencies not technically under the power of the president (including such important current institutions as the Federal Trade Commission, the Federal Communications Commission, and the National Labor Relations Board). Finally, the Court rejected a range of constitutional challenges to economic regulation, reducing the restrictions imposed by the due process and contracts clauses of the Constitution. The Court concluded that the "economic rights" of the laissez-faire system were not in fact part of the Constitution.