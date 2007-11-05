About Tony Gilroy, how can one feel anything but pleasure? He has clearly used his previous writing jobs as something more than provender. Acuteness, tension, sidewise humor, intrinsic pace are now at his command. He has a tendency to stuff: there are strands in this picture meant to give it body that only take time (Clayton's ailing father, or a Midwestern teenager that Edens gets tangled with). And there is a sequence in the film--Clayton stops his car in the country and walks up through a pasture to three horses that are standing there--that seems too overtly a contrast with the tenor of his life. But that moment is concluded with a shock.

In any case, Gilroy's film is distinguished beyond its components by its purpose, its compassion, its interest--increasingly manifest--in the soul. Ultimately this is a drama about the fierce struggle for success by people who will never stop struggling for it even though they know it is hollow. In Conrad's Victory, an elderly man warns his young son of the dangers that can lie in belief; the youth, stricken, asks, "What is one to do, then?" The father says, "Look on--make no sound." Some of us almost wish we could obey. Gilroy, however, looks on at these men strapped to a sterile belief, and, luckily for us, he cannot help making a sound.

A bow, too, to his directing, which is imaginative but not showy. The sharp editor was John Gilroy, Tony's brother. I noted only one unnecessary shot, a close-up of Clooney: the rest of the brothers' work is sure storytelling. (Their father is the Pulitzer-winning playwright Frank D. Gilroy, who cannot be too glum these days.)

In 1969, when Golda Meir reached the highest office of her life, Time put a photo of her on its cover. Underneath was the line: "Prime Minister Golda Meir of Israel." Below that was the line: "Grandma Moses."

Now, in the same congenial vein, comes a film called Golda's Balcony, adapted from the play by William Gibson, which I saw on Broadway in 1977. The play had--besides its star, Anne Bancroft--several supporting actors. In this film Valerie Harper plays Golda and all the other characters that are needed, but those others are done only in a suggestive style, without costume or makeup. Harper simply speaks the other one's lines in the other one's place, with some vocal shift.

This is a film that we know, once we hear the title, must be a panegyric. But it is an exceptionally authentic one. Differing views that we may have about Israel and Zionism, about Israeli-Arab conflicts, are overcome at least for ninety-two minutes by this warm-stern-wry portrait of a dedicated woman. Experts on her biography (which I am not) may have differences with the portrait, especially about the nuclear matters that arise, but the biographical facts are irresistible.

Meir's life need not be summarized here. Let's note only that she was born in Kiev, raised in Milwaukee, and emigrated to Palestine to work toward Israel, and that this journey bristled with obstacles that took their toll but could not stop her. The film begins in the prime minister's office on Yom Kippur 1973, the first day of the now-legendary war. Meir's strenuous activities during that day are interwoven with bits of her past that brought her to this place, this burden, this chance.

The director, Jeremy Kagan, who has done several features and much television, concentrates here on keeping the screen interesting despite the space limitations of the piece. (It takes place mostly in Meir's office.) Backgrounds flash by, decoratively or informatively; lighting coruscates and emphasizes; Meir's references to people and places get visual referents.

But of course the film depends on Valerie Harper's performance. The role is in a sense audience-insured, but that should not detract from the fact that Harper is splendid. She played Golda in a one-year tour of the William Gibson play, and she has mastered every inflection and gesture. A double pleasure of good acting then follows: we never feel that this Golda Meir is anything but genuine at the same time that we appreciate Harper's finesse. It is a lovely piece of work, and it fulfills its intent--a tribute and an embrace.

Stanley Kauffmann is The New Republic's film critic.

By Stanley Kauffmann