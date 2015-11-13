Kenneth Branagh's 'Much Ado About Nothing.'

Silence. Black screen. Three words appear--"Sigh no more," the opening of the lovely song in the play. The rest of the words then follow, and Emma Thompson's voice begins to speak them. The film cuts to a glorious Tuscan hillside, with a picnic of ladies and a few old men spread upon it and with Thompson, nestled in a tree, reading the song from a book.

As she finishes, a messenger arrives to report that Don Pedro and friends are returning from the wars. Then far below we see a group of galloping riders. Patrick Doyle's score surges in. The ladies rush to bathe and prepare. Under the opening titles, the horsemen arrive and plunge into their baths. And Kenneth Branagh's film of Much Ado About Nothing (Samuel Goldwyn) is off to a marvelous start.

If Branagh accomplishes nothing better in his film-directing career--and why shouldn't he do more?--his Henry V and Much Ado will lodge him securely in the world's gratitude. Much Ado, for reasons given below, is not quite up to the level of Henry, but once again Branagh has adapted Shakespeare dexterously. Once again he has followed Granville Barker's advice about pace in Shakespeare, understanding that the essence of pace is not speed but energy. Once again he has excellent colleagues off-camera, most notably Doyle, that open-throated composer, and the editor Andrew Marcus, who knows how to tip in glimpses of others to give dialogues a balletic lift. Once again Branagh has his attractive self on screen. Once again--and may I live to type these words a hundred times more--there is Emma Thompson.

Much Ado, as many have noted, is a peculiar play. First, there's the title. It's both a modest shrug of the author at his own brilliance and an Elizabethan joke. "Nothing" was probably pronounced "noting," which was a synonym for eavesdropping. But the chief problem is that the two most interesting characters are only marginally in the main plot. That plot is about the Claudio-Hero-Don John tangle, which is less interesting.