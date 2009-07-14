Confirmation Nation

Has reality TV sucked the drama out of confirmation hearings?

The best news I’ve heard in weeks is that New Haven firefighter Frank Ricci would appear as a witness in Sonia Sotomayor’s confirmation hearings. Ricci, as anyone within cable-TV viewing range of Patrick Buchanan now knows, is the guy who filed a lawsuit accusing his city of reverse discrimination after it threw out the results of a promotion exam because an insufficient number of minorities passed the test. And Sotomayor is the federal judge who let a ruling against Ricci stand, leaving it to the high court to rule in his favor. The showdown--as it will inevitably be billed--will no doubt play as high drama: In one corner, the hard-working white guy, screwed by affirmative action. In the other corner, the brilliant Latina jurist who benefited from it. Bring on the culture warriors.

As a longtime confirmation junkie, I was thrilled about this prospect. With hot-button matters of race and privilege front and center, not to mention the bipartisan audience of deep-pocketed activists chanting for blood, the sessions could feature the sort of televisual drama that has made the judicial nomination proceedings--which ought to be plodding exercises in legal analysis--some of the most compelling political theater in modern America. After years of boring judicial hearings, I eagerly awaited a return to the golden age of Confirmation Kabuki--a battle royale between those who would paint the judge as the American Dreamer of the South Bronx and those who would cast her as the Quota Queen of the West Village.

But if the tepid-run up to the hearing and first day of questioning are any indication, the confirmation process is likely to be more seminar than sideshow. Ruy Teixeira argued that the absence of Thunderdome-style anticipation is a function of a culture war gone quiet. To me, the ennui has less to do with the prospective contents of the hearing, and more to do with the national culture in which they’re taking place. In the age of Drudge and reality TV and twittering congressmen, the old gladiatorial magic of a confirmation face-off--with all those old quotes yanked out of context, all those hyperbolic speeches untethered by reality--no longer seems quite so unique. Previously a compelling interruption to the mundane regular news cycle, such theatrics now are the regular news cycle. In the process, hearings that might once have riveted the country now play like Project Runway, only with uglier models.

You could argue that the televised congressional hearing was the original reality-TV showdown. Indeed, it’s no coincidence that the rise of the hearing-room as a major stage for political drama coincided with the rise of television as the major medium for political news. On TV, the most compelling political stories are those that involve an individual protagonist, preferably one who can stand in for a broader constituency. A hearing, with all those cameras focused on one witness at a time, is the perfect venue to create such a character.