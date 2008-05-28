Several Worlds

About Romanian audiences we can't say, but American viewers will know at once that those medicines are in fact illegal drugs and that Ovidiu and friends are getting mixed up in the underworld. Although this must become clear early to an audience here, it comes much more slowly to Ovidiu and Vali. The startling finish confirms the crime element. What we keep asking ourselves throughout is, Haven't Ovidiu and Vali ever been to the movies? How can they not know what is happening?

It is possible that they are slow in the matter because Romania was for so long under a dictatorship that controlled absolutely everything, including films. Happily, in this picture the new freedom for Romania is at least as evident in the direction as in its subject. Very much of it is shot in the van in which the three youngsters are riding, most of it done with a handheld camera in the back seat behind the two young men. The persistence of freehand camera movement, the offhand veristic dialogue, the general sense that the way to make a film is to throw away rules and follow impulse: all this is pure Godard--early Godard, too, when he was liberating himself, before he became the doyen of liberation. Puiu cites other influences, but those long sequences in the car seem pure 1960s Godard.

All the better for it. The pleasures in this picture are to some degree in the sheer behavior--hardly to be called acting--of the principals, but Puiu's directing helps even more. By cinematically flying instead of trudging, he has freshened a worn subject and, in Romania, has apparently brought the twentieth century into the twenty-first.

The Chinese flow goes on. Along with the steady stream of disturbing political and economic news from China comes an almost equally steady stream of attractive films. The latest is a documentary by a Chinese-Canadian, Yung Chang, the son of immigrants. In his voice-over for the film, Chang, who was educated in Canada and New York, explains why he made it. (It is his first feature- length picture.) His grandfather used to tell him stories about a river in China. Indeed, at one point we even hear his grandfather sing a song about it. The film is called Up the Yangtze.

Our fear that it may be only a collection of gorgeous vistas is swept away with the first shots--of a modern gray city choked with skyscrapers. It is from this city that the journey begins, and again Chang has a welcome surprise for us. Stunning as many views along the river are, he is out to sell not pictures but life. His film centers on the area where the Three Gorges Dam has been built to supply energy, an enormous project. Chang asks us to imagine the Grand Canyon converted into a lake. Here, too, Chang is more interested in human effects than engineering statistics. Thousands of people were forced to evacuate towns that were to be flooded, many of them physically driven out. Chang puts some of them on camera, one of whom says bitterly, "China is too hard for common people."

Chang centers on a family whom he has persuaded to let his camera become one of them. They are wretchedly poor and live in a hovel that the father built on the river's edge after they were forced out of their home in the doomed town across the river. The teenage daughter of the house wants to go to high school, but they don't have the money. So she gets a job on a luxe cruise ship that carries Western tourists up and down the Yangtze.

Nothing is easier in travel films than to exploit glaring contrasts. Chang doesn't try to escape them: he uses them unabashedly, almost as if fascinated himself. The girl's family has chickens pecking away on the ground under their chairs. On the ship, however, she is uniformed and trained in politesse, sees bottles of wine being coddled, learns the meaning of tips, and moves from sullen loneliness into the company's community. Chang doesn't treat the difference between her home and the ship as an expose: he is merely presenting conditions that he knows we know must be true.

Chinese comments about the corruption of officials are more frank than we might have expected, and the inevitable pat praise of the government is spouted by others. Between these views floats the ship, where most of the picture takes place. It is a smaller version of an ocean-going cruise monster, with the same aim: to load the passengers with attention and food and drink. Most of the tourists are Canadian and American, and the brutal truth is that the straight shots of tourists look like cartoons of tourists.

Little in Up the Yangtze is unexpected (except the occasional adverse comments). Yet we are held by this young man's exploration, close and indeed loving, of a place that he had lived in imaginatively all through his formative years.

Stanley Kauffmann is TNR's film critic.

By Stanley Kaufmann