The Hope of the Minimum Wage

A more formidable argument may be made against the plan than is often recognized by its adherents. The state forbids anyone to employ men at less than a prescribed wage, sometimes higher than is current in the industry. Unless those who are earning less can get work at the new wage they become dependents, so that their right to work for the old wave may seem to them a very genuine “freedom.” The distress which drives them to take low-paid jobs is an external pressure, but, given the situation the “freedom of contract” gives them some help to withstand it; while the minimum wage takes that away and leaves nothing in its stead. Nor can we have any assurance that work at the new wage can be found for all who could get it at the old, even so much casual employment it might make up the sum of the old earnings.

The addition to wages must be made up either out of profits, out of the price of the article made, or out of an increased efficiency. There is no certainty that it will come out of profits, because the new wage is not to be applied alone to those employers whose profits are ample. Economists have long told us of the marginal producer, who, as it is, can just make both ends meet; his profits are nominal, yet his portion of the total production is as real as anyone’s. Add to his burdens and you throw his men out of work. The first incidence of the theory would be to push out the weakest members of the trade. Nor is the situation necessarily met by raising the price, for that generally cuts down the amount which can be marketed; this is but another aspect of the first objection. As for the last suggestion, that higher wages bring their own increased efficiency, that depends largely upon the character of consumption, and in any case it operates slowly. Besides, it presupposes that those who were not making standard wages when the change came can keep their jobs, which we have seen to be only an assumption. It will not improve the workers’ morale or efficiency to be awarded a standard wage when there are no jobs open.

Reasoning of this kind may not be positive, and we have come to be suspicious of it, yet it does uncover possibilities. Replying by the same kind of argument, we may retort that an increase of wages does not operate in any such automatic way as has been presupposed, and does not throw capital at one out of employment. Industry is not a reservoir which transmits at once a change of pressure; rather it is a compressible medium with immense room for the “take-up” of local pressures. We may reasonably believe that there will be a period within which the effects of better living may be made known in increased efficiency while the old jobs are open. Indeed it is in this possibility that the best hope of the undertaking lies, one that we must never forget while the chance remains open. It is a means of education, a step forward, in the standard of living. Much will depend upon the way the increase is used, but it has been long recognized that a sudden rise in the standard of living may alone be enough to raise the class which gets it, since it reacts upon their own mental attitude towards life. Some relief from the oppression of physical privations, some security for a future, some provision against disease and unemployment, may so change the workman’s approach to his daily routine as to make the increased wage a cheap industrial expedient, even when viewed in the most mechanical way. The result stands in trial, not in dialectic; but we must insist upon the reasonable expectation of those who view it hopefully, and we must seek to advance it, at least until it has been demonstrated to be false.