This fact seems to have so traumatized Bush supporters that they have blocked it out of their minds. "Mr. Gore could only have prevailed," asserts the Journal, "if every Florida county had been ordered to count its ballots under a broad, vague 'voter intent' standard that Mr. Gore himself never requested." The Journal editors' confusion results from the consortium's discovery that the great bulk of uncounted Gore votes came from "overvotes"--ballots in which the box next to Gore's name was punched and was also written in. Such ballots were not counted by the machines--which invalidated them for casting two different votes--but as a standard of voter intent, they are anything but broad and vague.

One of the main conservative arguments against recounts in Florida was that they depended on counting "undervotes"--ballots in which voting machines detected no candidate preference. Conservatives argued that examining such ballots opened the door to the "manufacture" of votes out of dimpled chads, or the subjective judgments of partisan canvassing boards. But the newspaper study found that Gore didn't need any of these problematic undervotes to win a recount. Merely counting those ballots in which voter intent can be clearly and objectively discerned would have done the trick.

The journal and other commentators also note that a recount confined to the four counties selected by Gore would have given Bush a victory. The Times makes much of this fact--explaining that Bush "would have won under the ground rules prescribed by Democrats." Since Gore tried to cherry-pick favorable counties, the logic goes, he got what he asked for. Except that Gore didn't actually get what he asked for. He requested a liberal standard of voter intent, but Palm Beach--acting on the advice of Katherine Harris's lawyer--imposed a narrow standard instead. More importantly, Gore did belatedly ask Bush to agree to a statewide count, and Bush refused the offer.

But even if none of this were true--even if Gore had never asked for what the Florida voters deserved--it would not make what happened any less of a travesty. The important rights at stake, after all, are those of the voters, not those of the candidates. And the voters have a right to the most accurate determination of their intent possible--regardless of which candidate has the better legal staff.

Finally, the newspapers concluded that the statewide hand count underway in Florida--the one halted by the U.S. Supreme Court--would have given Bush the presidency anyway. The papers splashed this conclusion atop their stories--"Florida Recounts Would Have Favored Bush," blared The Washington Post in a typical headline. And Bush supporters have seized on this point to conclude that the Court ruled correctly in Bush v. Gore--as the Journal puts it, "a judgment more than vindicated by the media recount." The newspapers, however, are wrong in their assessment of their own recount. Why? Because they presuppose that the statewide count ordered by the Florida Supreme Court would have been confined to undervotes. But the Orlando Sentinel reports that several counties were counting overvotes, too. Moreover, the judge assigned to run the statewide count told the Sentinel that he might well have ordered canvassing boards to examine the overvotes. Since overvotes, as we know now, slant significantly in Gore's favor, then Gore might very well have won the recount had the Supreme Court not stopped it prematurely.