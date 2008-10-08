In Wilmington, news of the offer was greeted with cautious optimism. Airborne had been a good corporate citizen for nearly 25 years, but it wasn't exactly a company on the move. Deutsche Post World Net, by contrast, was a global behemoth with tens of thousands of employees in 220 countries and annual sales of $46 billion. And, while the fact that it was a German company gave people some pause, its foreign ownership was viewed as an opportunity as well. Indeed, there were some in the sleepy city of 12,000 who believed that DHL would usher in boom times there. "We started to envision that Wilmington would become an international port of entry with freight and maybe even passengers some day," recalls Wilmington Mayor David Raizk, a rare Democratic elected official in an otherwise staunchly Republican town. "Planes were going to be landing here from Hong Kong and Europe; that would lead to hotels and restaurants and the potential for trade and growth. What was there to be negative about if you believe globalization works? This was a perfect opportunity to create a global economy right here in Wilmington, Ohio. Where was the downside? We were all thinking, 'My gosh, how much more can we dream?'"

On Capitol Hill, the response was a little different. Although Ohio's congressional delegation was ultimately comfortable with DHL's acquisition of Airborne, and even organized labor gave the deal its tacit blessing, FedEx and UPS, fearful of a newly competitive DHL, tried to scuttle it. Because U.S. law prohibits foreign entities from owning more than 25 percent of an American air carrier, DHL planned to spin off Airborne Express's airline into an independent company called ABX Air. But FedEx and UPS contended that since almost all of ABX Air's business would come from shipping freight for DHL, the airline would be effectively foreign-owned. The argument evidently struck a chord with Alaska Senator Ted Stevens--he of the Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage, where both FedEx and UPS have major hubs--who, in April 2003, inserted a provision into a supplemental spending bill for the Iraq war that would have jeopardized DHL's acquisition of Airborne by further narrowing the ownership criteria for air carriers seeking military contracts. Under pressure from the White House and a number of members of Congress not to lard a war-spending bill with provisions unrelated to the war, Stevens submitted a revised bill that slashed the more stringent criteria and called for an administrative law judge to assess carriers' effective U.S. ownership. The subsequent court ruling in December cleared the way for ABX to operate as DHL had envisioned.

McCain was one of those senators who opposed Stevens's original measure. As McCain explained in a press release at the time, "If there are legitimate reasons to change the criteria for determining U.S.-citizen control of air cargo carriers, these considerations should be clearly articulated and debated in the normal legislative process--not inserted into a non-amendable vehicle in the dead of night." McCain's statement was consistent with his long-standing opposition to earmarks and other extraneous amendments. What's more, his opposition to Stevens's amendment was consistent with his long-standing opposition to Stevens himself. "Just on a philosophical level, he would have been instinctively on the other side of Ted Stevens," says one McCain associate. "His instinct would have been to walk into the room, see where Stevens had put himself, and immediately go in the opposite direction."

But what of Davis's lobbying for DHL, for which his firm was paid $185,000 in 2003? Did it influence McCain, who that same year installed Davis as president of the non-profit group he'd established to promote campaign finance reform (and keep himself in the political spotlight)? There's no evidence that it did. "I don't know how to say it without sounding like I'm in the tank, but I never once saw the guy do anything for anybody," says Ken Nahigian, who was a lawyer on McCain's Commerce Committee staff at the time of the DHL deal. "It's just against how he operates. Everyone has this turnstile of lobbyists coming in to talk to him. McCain's never been that way." Indeed, if McCain were going to be swayed by lobbying, it's just as likely he would have been swayed in the other direction, given his longstanding friendship with--and the thousands of dollars in political contributions he's received from--Frederick Smith, the chairman of FedEx.

In other words, McCain's opposition to Stevens's amendment--and his tacit support of the DHL deal--appears to have been entirely principled and even predictable. Which makes you wonder why DHL felt the need to hire Davis in the first place. "Davis took advantage of the situation and said to DHL, 'I can help you here,' when, in fact, they didn't need any help," says the McCain associate. "That was the racket he was running." (Davis did not respond to interview requests.)