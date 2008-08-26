The TNR Q&A: James Clyburn

You are speaking at the convention on the same night as Bill Clinton. What does he need to say in his speech--and what does the Clinton camp need to do in the coming months--to re-ingratiate himself with the black community?

I’m not going to tell anyone what to say in their speeches. ... I would hope that everybody talks on terms that help unify this party.

You’ve discussed the difficulties that now face Obama’s candidacy, some of them made apparent during the primaries. What does the Democratic Party need to do now to combat them?

We’ll have to run a campaign based on what folks in this country seem to want to see happen. People want to see us solve the energy crisis as it exists, the housing crisis as it exists, the health care crisis as it exists. They want to see us create a better economy and a way of life for them and their children. Whether we can do that will determine if we can be in the mainstream, or remain on the margins.

Should Obama succeed in this and become president, what impact do you think that would have on how Americans, particularly younger generations, view our history of racial divisions?

I think if Barack Obama becomes president it will have the most positive impact of any single event in my lifetime--on young African-American males especially. I used to teach school. I used to teach students that if you study hard and play by the rules, you can be anything. At the time I was saying it, I didn’t really believe it. Young African-American males are filling up jails, dropping out of schools. Those things I think will be taken care of with this election.

