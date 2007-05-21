Getting to the End

This—the increasingly well-founded horror that precedes all the “greening" that is around us now—may in part explain the recent cluster of new movies and novels that are set in a future world catastrophically changed or almost post-human: Children of Men, and the global warming horror movie The Day After Tomorrow, and Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel about cloning, Never Let Me Go, and Jim Crace’s new novel The Pesthouse, and Cormac McCarthy’s The Road. In a recent book called The Revenge of Gaia, the scientist James Lovelock presents this hideous picture of the warmed world, sometime in the middle of this century:

Meanwhile in the hot arid world survivors gather for the journey to the new Arctic centers of civilization; I see them, in the desert as the dawn breaks and the sun throws its piercing gaze across the horizon at the camp. The cool fresh night air lingers for a while and then, like smoke, dissipates as the heat takes charge. Their camel wakes, blinks and slowly rises on her haunches. The few remaining members of the tribe mount. She belches, and sets off on the long unbearably hot journey to the next oasis.

Note the word “survivors": post-apocalyptic minimalism is assumed. Lovelock would be a better writer if he were a bit more minimalist in style. Minimalism can be very good, certainly, for the life of fiction: description, thrown back onto its essentials, flourishes as it justifies its own existence. Words are returned to their original function as names. The J. M. Coetzee who admires the way that Daniel Defoe has the shipwrecked Robinson Crusoe notice “two shoes, not fellows" on the island shore, as proofs of other deaths, is the same novelist who, in The Life & Times of Michael K., thrillingly described, from the ground up as it were, Michael K.’s desperate, starving, solitary roaming through the dry wastes of rural South Africa. How will Michael K. find his next meal? Where will he sleep? Prison fiction works in the same way. One day of Ivan Denisovich’s life will suffice for the telling, not just because Ivan’s every day is the same, but because the fiction has slowed down to notice the smallest details, just as time has slowed down for Ivan. Inside prison, the scale of everything has changed: a decent piece of bread would be an unimaginable luxury for Ivan, and worth the lengthiest savoring.

In some ways, and despite Cormac McCarthy’s reputation as an ornate stylist, The Road represents both the logical terminus, and a kind of ultimate triumph, of the American minimalism that became well-known in the 1980s under the banner of “dirty realism.” This was a prose of short declarative sentences, in which verbs docked quickly at their objects, adjectives and adverbs were turned away, parentheses and sub-clauses were shunned. An anti-sentimentality, learned mainly from Hemingway, was so pronounced as to constitute a kind of male sentimentality of reticence. Basic, often domestic activities were honored in sentences of almost painfully repetitive simplicity. A generic parody might sound like this: “He took the glass from the cupboard and set it on the table. He poured the bourbon into it, but did not drink it. Instead, he went to the door and listened. Nothing except far away a squeal of tires, over on Route 9 probably. He walked back heavily to the table. Through the wall he could hear the couple arguing again.”