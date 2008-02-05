Republican In-State Fundraising: Ron Paul, $88,883; Mitt Romney, $41,495; John McCain, $29,094

Endorsements: Republican Lt. Gov. John Bohlinger (McCain’s Montana campaign chairman) endorsed McCain, but Bohlinger is persona non grata with the local GOP for running on a split ticket with Democratic Gov. Brian Schweitzer in 2004—literally. They hate him so much they barred him from last summer’s GOP convention.

Mitt Romney has rounded up influential former governors, current Secretary of State Brad Johnson, and seven state legislators for his leadership team. Ron Paul has endorsements from eight state legislators.

Demographics: Montana is divided into three distinct demographic zones. The Highline Culture, prevalent in the north near Canada, is dominated by socially conservative, tee-totaling, anti-tax Swedes (likely pro-Romney). Western Montana, by Missoula, has a Wild West culture that’s “more permissive and less regulatory” regarding social issues, according to Greene--perhaps fertile ground for McCain-loving independents. Southern Montana, by Wyoming, is a swath of mining towns interspersed with ranches and other businesses--likely a mix of both political cultures. Internal party mechanics, however, will be the determining factor for the caucus.

Get a rundown of other states at play at TNR's Super Tuesday Primer, updated with new states every day leading up to February 5.