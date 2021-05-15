Me And Michael Jackson

Everyone in Los Angeles, says the stereotype, sits around and waits for his or her agent to call. One day mine did, and told me that I had landed a job as an extra, the role of the "Snake Charmer" in fact, on the new Michael Jackson music video, "Remember the Time." The shoot was non-union and the pay was below scale, and I couldn't see how this would help my career, but it seemed like a chance to be a part of history, if only recent history. Besides, how could I turn down the chance, however slim, to meet the Ludwig of Bavaria of the entertainment world?

The shoot was based in Soundstage 36 on the Universal lot, which housed a large set representing an ancient Egyptian temple. The video -- the script of which was a tightly guarded secret even on the set -- was to depict Jackson on the go in a kind of Ebony magazine version of ancient Egypt, ruled over by such African-American luminaries as Eddie Murphy and Magic Johnson. But the stars had been dispensed with the day before -- today was the grub work, the filler shots involving the extras or, as we were called, "background."

Most of the other backgrounders were black, and all of them told more or less the same story. "I never do extra work," they said, "but for this I made an exception." For most, it was the chance to meet John Singleton, the director of the video, rather than Jackson that made them forgo their pride. The Industry had anointed the young director of Boyz N the Hood, and for black actors in particular a relationship with him might lead to great things.