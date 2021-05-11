Most of the other backgrounders were black, and all of them told more or less the same story. "I never do extra work," they said, "but for this I made an exception." For most, it was the chance to meet John Singleton, the director of the video, rather than Jackson that made them forgo their pride. The Industry had anointed the young director of Boyz N the Hood, and for black actors in particular a relationship with him might lead to great things.

Once word got around that I was the Snake Charmer I immediately became the object of envy. Everyone knew Jackson preferred animals to people, so in the hopeful logic of the extra I was guaranteed at least a close-up. I began fantasizing too -- maybe the snake would be Jackson's own, from his famous menagerie. Maybe I would have the chance to save it from -- from whatever it is that could endanger a snake, and earn Michael's undying gratitude. One of the other extras turned out to be a real snake charmer, and I could tell he was bitter when I told him the closest I had ever come to a snake was from behind the glass at the Reptile Museum and Show in Sarasota, Florida. "Well," he sniffed, "I'm glad I'm not doing it. I don't like working with strange snakes. They're more likely to bite you."

Eventually I was sent with the group of Shopkeepers to the makeup wagon outside. We were waiting for the harassed staff to finish with the group ahead of us -- "What are you?" "I'm a Miscellaneous Woman" -- when a very young black man in a goatee and round sunglasses wandered up and shook our hands. He looked like a production assistant trying to dress like Spike Lee. "Anybody here speak Arabic?" he asked. "I do, I do!" said Anthony, the guy next to me. "Great," said Goatee, and he wandered away to sit in a golf cart and stare off into space. "That's him," whispered somebody. "That's who?" I said. "That's Singleton. That's the director." Anthony, proud at having grabbed an opportunity, took me by the shoulder. "Hey," he asked. "You know any Arabic?"