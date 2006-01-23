We follow Avner and his team to various cities--Paris, Rome, London, Beirut, Athens--as they track down one after another of the men on the list. Inevitably there are waverings of intent in the team, unforeseen knots in their plans, quarrels among themselves. Purpose is refreshed by a chief who visits them in various places. (These meetings usually take place at a laden dinner table. Israel finances the retribution team generously.)

The film is long, and as it progresses it seems to get longer. We think, as one Palestinian falls, of how many more there are still to go. But the film's troubles are larger than these recurrent hints of tedium. As the picture proceeds, a mist of moral quandary rises around the flashes of action. Some commentators have noted that to follow day by day, month by month, the tracking and killing of the perpetrators is to be pressed into a parallel with the Munich crimes. At first, there is a swift natural surge for "striking back," but to live for so long in the métier of murder becomes in itself a problem. Edward Rothstein writes that Munich "fully acknowledges that terrorism is morally grotesque. The question is how to respond to it. The film tries to show that Israel made the wrong choice." The right choice is not patent in Munich, but the film does verify that the price of vengeance is steep. At the very end Avner has been so torn by the experience that he forsakes Israel.

And even this moral dilemma is not the root trouble: it only accompanies the film like incidental music. Essentially the film declines because it is not a moral drama: before long it begins to relish--is forced to relish--the fact that it is a thriller. Before seeing Munich I looked again at Schindler's List. (Disproportionate as it turned out to be, this re-visit seemed in order.) It was my fifth viewing, and yet again I was wonderstruck. Whatever else can be said about it, Schindler's List is masterfully directed. Every scene, every shot has been conceived with an almost angry simplicity, with a passion for truth that discards both the trite and the clever. I know few other films--and I'm remembering Bergman and Bresson and Antonioni, among others--that more authentically elevate form to the level of content. The very making of Schindler's List incises its subject powerfully.

This is woefully untrue of Munich. Partly this is because it is trapped in its story: whatever the original ideational motives, the material (bombings, shootings, chases, etc.) is that of a thriller--a genre that, in its formalities, exists independent of any theme. We have had dozens of thrillers based on important ideas--the trade in nuclear weapons, for instance--and in most cases, that theme soon seems only an excuse to make a thriller. In Munich Spielberg seems to have accepted this genre fate.

I cannot remember a moment in this new film that compares, simply in directorial originality, to the work in Schindler's List. The familiar thriller strophes flow by: for instance, the panning shot that reveals assassins in a parked car across the street from their intended victim. Near the end comes one attempt at a flourish--Avner's mind reverts to Munich while he is having sex with his wife--but it is more clumsy than affecting. At the close we are left with a thought that would have been impossible after Schindler's List: many a competent professional could have directed Munich equally well.