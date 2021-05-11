A Catalogue of Deadly Sins

Yet about half-way through this film, I found myself thinking: "What next? We've had Exhibits A, B, C, of decadence. How many more?" For Marcello's story is not the point of the picture, it is only the strand on which these exhibits are hung - self-contained episodes which are samples of Marcello's environment. There is no dramatic cumulation. He is no more corrupt at the end than at the beginning; he is only more successful--and shorn of the wispy hope of being like Steiner; which was just something to mull about when drunk, like the old reporter's novel.

Fellini has set out to move us with the depravity of contemporary life and has chosen what seems to me a poor method: cataloguing sins. Very soon we find ourselves thinking: Is that all? We feel a little like the old priest in the story who is bored not only by the same old sins in the confessional but by the necessity to appear shocked so as not to offend the sinner.

There is something inevitably wide-eyed and sophomoric in an attempt to prove decadence by showing us the pair in the prostitute's bed, or Marcello riding piggy-back on a drunken girl, or by having a "respectable" woman do a strip-tease. (If we could collect five dollars from every suburban New Year's Eve party al which there has been a strip-tease, we could finance Fellini's next picture.) Anyway Fellini has loaded the dice by concentrating on the life of the Via Veneto, which has about as much relation to Rome as it does to us: a collection of international floaters of three sexes, remittance men and girls, film actors on their way up or down or through, and attenuated aristocrats. It is an ineffectual Sodom, made more remote by its orgies. I cannot remember a film orgy, from von Stroheim to the present, which didn't seem to recede as it progressed. Such episodes are apparently inherently uninvolving of the audience.