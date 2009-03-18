CNBC's Santelli represents a slight variation on the form. While he has a regional accent, signifying a working-class background, he puts himself forward more as a spokesman for the working class than as a representative member. But he has excited the same basic conservative erogenous zone.

Certainly, any number of commentators have denounced Obama's program in more coherent terms. In a later interview, Santelli demanded that the government help the 92 percent of "responsible" homeowners who don't have trouble paying their mortgage, rather than the "losers" who do. "I think the administration needs to help everybody, so they don't disenfranchise the confidence of the 92 percent. Send everybody a check," he shouted. On the other hand, he denounced the program as unaffordable: "There's a lot of zeroes and trillions of dollars. Aren't you worried about your kids and your grandkids?"

If the government can't afford to help out the 8 percent of strapped homeowners, how can it afford to (let alone why should it) mail a check to the other 92 percent? Santelli did not say. At one point he expressed both, utterly contradictory, notions in consecutive sentences: "Maybe everybody ought to get a check. I think that we need to be more equitable in the money we're spending that we really don't have." We don't have the money to spend, so let's spend more of it. Brilliant.

In a follow-up interview, Santelli described himself as an "Ayn Rander." This certainly explains his distinction between those who "carry the water" and those who "drink the water"--he sees all victims of economic misfortune as inherently parasitic. I'd like to see Republicans try running on that philosophy during a recession.

The only thing that separated Santelli's rant from any other similar outburst that could be found on Fox News or talk radio was that it seemed to represent the vox populi. Santelli was not previously known as a right-wing ideologue--mainly because he was not known for much of anything--so he came across as a fed-up investor, just as Wurzelbacher initially cast himself as an undecided voter skeptical of progressive taxation. And Santelli was surrounded by actual people who dug his message, people he described (absurdly) as a representative sample of American opinion. His rant thus appeared like a genuine expression of popular revolt.

In fact, both Obama and his housing plan remain wildly popular (the latter by a 30-point margin in the latest Washington Post poll.) But that popularity is what makes the populist illusion conjured by the Wurzelbachers and the Santellis all the more necessary.

Jonathan Chait is a senior editor of The New Republic.