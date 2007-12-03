The Supreme Court needs to do a better job of protecting the Constitution. Here's how we could force them to.

We're living in a slow-motion constitutional crisis. The key questions of whether the president can torture people, declare a U.S. citizen an enemy combatant and remove him from the ordinary court system, or reinterpret law at the time of signing legislation (to name just three) were barely on the radar before six years ago. Voters fond of the Constitution’s limits on executive power and guarantees of civil liberties, then, need to take care in choosing the next president. They should probably pull the lever for a Democrat--not because we should trust Hillary Clinton (for example) when she assures Michael Tomasky that she will “review” the rampant expansion of state power that has occurred. Rather, only the presence of a Democrat in the White House can resurrect the Supreme Court’s dormant originalism and get it to affirm limits on presidential power. The showdown between a Democratic White House and a conservative Supreme Court could get the baser instincts of the political process to work in our favor.

Twice in American history the Supreme Court has sought to limit the emergency powers of an American president. In both cases, the Justices defied what was probably majority public opinion, and in both cases, partisan rancor helped drive the Court to stand up to the president.

During the Civil War, Chief Justice Roger Taney wrote a furious opinion in Ex Parte Merryman (1861) assailing Abraham Lincoln’s suspension of habeas corpus. Taney pointed out that the power to suspend habeas appears in Article I of the Constitution, the article defining the powers of Congress, not Article II, the article defining the power of the presidency. He concluded that if the president could substitute military for civilian authority at will, “the people of the United States are no longer living under a government of laws, but every citizen holds life, liberty, and property at the will and pleasure of the army officer in whose military district he may happen to be found.” Lincoln rather blithely ignored Taney, asking if the judge wished “all the laws, but one, to go unexecuted, and the government itself go to pieces.”