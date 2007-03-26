Can Clinton beat Edwards in the populism primary?

In a spacious Hilton ballroom yesterday, surrounded by middle-aged construction workers with their arms folded and collars unbuttoned, Joe Biden is barking into his microphone. "With or without your endorsement," he declares, "I'm going to be the best friend labor has ever had in the White House!" It's an outlandish claim--FDR? Harry Truman?--but not out of place. After all, the AFL-CIO's Building and Construction Trades Department (BCTD) has invited the various Democratic presidential candidates to their annual convention in Washington, D.C., so that 2,500 labor bosses from across the country can size them up. In the 2004 primaries, many of the building trades unions backed Dick Gephardt early on, only to watch his campaign fizzle in Iowa. They don't plan on making the same mistake twice. "This is only intended to be a first impression," BCTD President Edward Sullivan insists, as the day draws to a close. This time around, they're going to make candidates fight for their support.

It's fair to say that organized labor is enjoying a renaissance within the Democratic Party: The 2006 midterms ushered in a fresh class of populists--Sherrod Brown, Jim Webb, Heath Shuler--who toe the labor line on issues ranging from trade to health care to CEO pay. Nancy Pelosi advanced card-check legislation--which would make it easier for unions to organize--through the House as part of her "100 Hours" blitz. Even the Democratic Leadership Council, once the scourge of liberal interest groups everywhere, has started touting the role unions can play in reducing income inequality. But what does this dynamic mean for the presidential race? John Edwards, after all, has long cornered the market on economic populism--what with his "Two Americas" speech and work on poverty over the past few years. And, if the BCTD event is any indication, the rest of the candidates are still figuring out how to play catch-up on this front.

Edwards speaks first at the convention, and is obviously the favorite son. The crowd offers up a thunderous standing ovation, the labor leaders onstage all pump his hand enthusiastically as he approaches the podium, and he can barely say five words without being drowned out in applause. Edwards, more than any other candidate, has a talent for rendering working-class concerns in vivid strokes. He sketches a story about an uninsured working man coming home after a second shift to feel his son's fevered forehead. If worse comes to worst, Edwards notes in hushed tones, "This man may have to go to a hospital and beg for health care." His voice rises like an indignant preacher, and his fist jabs the air: "Beg for healthcare--in the United States! It doesn't. Have to. Be. This. Way." A roar seizes the audience. After promising that, as president, he would sign card-check legislation and prevent businesses from hiring permanent workers to replace strikers, Edwards notes that he's the only candidate with a "detailed health care plan." The crowd swoons.

It's a tough act to follow. Going into the event, one might have predicted that, if anyone could match Edwards's soaring rhetoric about poverty and middle-class anxieties, it would be Barack Obama. He goes up last and instantly strikes a self-deprecating note: "We're at that point where everything that needs to be said has been said ... but not everyone has said it." The crowd laughs warmly, but they want more than charm, and Obama can't really deliver. Unlike Edwards, who can speak engagingly about the card-carrying union members in his family, Obama has to resort to tales of laid-off factory workers and distressed mothers he's met on the campaign trail. "I try to imagine what that's like," he says quietly. The audience members seem sympathetic, but aren't teetering on the edge of their seats in quite the same way.