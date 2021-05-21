Normal Inequalities of Fortune

The Supreme Court has decided that no state may forbid an employer to compel a workman to leave the union under penalty of losing his job. This is not a new decision, but the Court repeated its belief in the propriety of the principle and refused to change the law. The result is that it will take the consent of the legislatures of three quarters of all the states in conjunction with Congress to make illegal such a practice. How has such a result arrived? No one supposes that a man may make any contract he pleases, and the court in spite of some archaic language about inalienable rights thought nothing of the kind. Everyone agreed that the right to contract was subject to the police power, whatever that might be. We should not think of it as though it related only to certain subjects, like the public health or safety; that used to be said, but probably it never was the law, and it has long since been exploded if it ever was. At present the police power covers anything which serves the public interest, so far as the courts think the legislature's judgment on the public interest should prevail.

The majority of the court, for the vote was six to three in this case, while agreeing that the legislature might in most cases decide when the public interest required a limitation of the right to contract, thought that this was a case where It might not. The test is, though it has seldom been avowed in quite these terms, whether a fair man could believe that the law as enacted really served any genuine public interest. Between all reasonable differences of opinion the legislature has the right to choose; the court recognizes that it has no general legislative powers; it upsets the doings of the legislature only when it cannot find any conceivable purpose which an honest man could think would serve the public; then it says that the legislature has deprived some person of his liberty without due process of law. Therefore this decision and the previous case necessarily mean that no reasonable man could think it for the general public interest that a workman should not be compelled to leave the union or not to join it at the risk of losing his job.

Now of course the court did not suppose that it would not tend to injure the power of the union if employers actually did this; nor did the court pretend to say that unions did not have their uses; in fact, the justice who wrote the prevailing opinion wanted to be rather nice about unions, so long as they did not interfere with the freedom of contract. His theory was that if you forbade the employer to injure the unions in this way, you took from him some of the economic advantage which he got by his control over capital and his ability to keep the workman out of a job, and that no sensible person could possibly think it was in the public interest to deprive him of that economic power for that purpose.