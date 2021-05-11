Normal Inequalities of Fortune

What, moreover, can be thought of the doctrine that the public good may not require the removal of normal and inevitable inequalities of wealth? Do we have it upon the authority of the court that such inequalities are beyond human help? Has the court so proved the unhappy forecasts of James Mill and Harriet Martineau that we must give up all future experiments in modifying such inequalities? If so, we should greatly profit by a little exegesis; it might save fruitless efforts. Or are we to understand that all inequalities as they exist are after all, normal in the sense of desirable? Surely no judge really thinks that. Are we not finally driven to the conclusion that such decisions come from the prejudices of that economic class to which all the justices belong, and that they are merely unable to shake off the traditions of their education? How else shall we interpret an imagination which has failed to comprehend the hopes and aspirations of hundreds of thousands of living men? How else is it possible to understand such blindness to the beliefs of certainly half the economists of the present time?

The result is bad enough, but the reasons are much worse, and worst of all is the political system which permits either. The "due process" clause of the constitutions can never be other than a means by which courts exercise a legislative function; they pass upon the propriety of what the legislature does, and to do that they must judge by what they think wise and just and necessary. No amount of judicial protestation to the contrary can disguise the facts; the most that courts can do is to exercise the power so rarely and in such obviously unjust eases that there will be no difference of opinion. Such cases very seldom arise, for legislatures always represent in these matters some substantial hody of genuine public opinion. The possible uses at best are trifling compared with the evils which come from decisions like these; it would be a great gain to take out of all constitutions such provisions as the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments. No state can safely risk the creation of that impotent rage which will come to great numbers of men from a declaration that the law will not permit any legislation which affects the inequalities of economic power. It seems to them to impose from without a system in which they not only now have no part, but in which they can never share in the future, some huge mechanism embodying ideas which they do not understand, and assumptions which, if they only knew it, are long dead. What welcome can they give to the favorite conservative dogma that the judges never make the law, with such instances before them? What answer should they give? What is the fatuity of a system which grants such powers to men who it insists shall be independent of all popular control!

These are balmy days of reaction and the skies look fair, but weather is proverbially uncertain. If courts are to have legislative powers, either they must abdicate their exercise except on rare visitations and in neutral matters, or they must consent to submit to a popular control which they rightly enough resent. One or the other is a condition of democracy; it is a condition of anything but ceremonial dancing before the ark of the covenant.