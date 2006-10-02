Old Joy is such a film, though it needs a bit of patience. For a considerable time—perhaps its first third—we respond to its floating tempo, its abhorrence of plot, its mere traversal of hours and days, as if it were going to be only one more acceptable member of the Listless school. Then the form becomes clearer, and—curiously—when we can foresee the shape of the piece, it becomes deeper. The very form of the film enlists Old Joy in the double melancholy group. The place is Oregon, beginning in Portland. Mark is married, and his wife is pregnant. He has an old friend, Kurt, who is unmarried and uncommitted in every avenue of possible commitment. Kurt floats from job to job, place to place, collective to collective. He persuades Mark to come away with him for a couple of days before settling into fatherhood. Kurt knows of a hot springs retreat up in the Cascade Mountains, and there they head.

They travel in Mark’s slick new station wagon, whose radio, down in Portland, blasted one of those phone-in talk shows in which strident people vent opinions on political subjects. Such talk fades away. The sound track through much of the mountain trip provides quasi-abstract picking on a guitar. Soon the main connections with the world below are Mark’s cell-phone calls to his wife, to report and to find out how she is. (The wife is implicitly a kind of impediment to freedom, which is notable since the director, Kelly Reichardt, is a woman.) The only persistent strain of domesticity through the film is Mark’s dog, which accompanies him and Kurt—a lovely golden retriever that connotes firesides and all the rest of it.

The two men spend their first night on some abandoned furniture in a campsite. They sit around a fire and do some target shooting with an air pistol they find there, while Kurt divests himself of such ashram wisdom as his belief that the universe is tear-shaped, a tear dropping through space. The next day they spend at the hot springs, each man relaxing in his own tub, where again Kurt ruminates: “Sorrow is nothing but worn-out joy.”

So this is the story of a two-day excursion for two old friends before they split, possibly forever. One view of the story can be that Mark is quaffing his last draught of freedom before he settles into bourgeois life, without regret but with knowledge of what he is leaving. Another view is that Kurt is full of bravado: he means what he says about the way he lives, but he knows what he is missing. Anyway, each of them knows that there is a serious price to be paid for the way the other one lives.

When they get back to Portland, Mark drops Kurt in front of the apartment house where he is now crashing. There is no scene of parting: in a long shot they simply part. When Mark drives off, the strident political spiel resumes on his car radio. We follow Kurt as he idles through bits of his lifestyle— waiting patiently for a date who doesn’t show up, gazing curiously into the window of a Chinese herbal shop, slipping some change to a panhandler—just lolling in his universe. And now we sense that the film has been one tick in history’s clock.