Faced with the most serious legal scandal of his administration, President Bush's impulse has been to stonewall. He has denied misleading the public when he insisted last year that any government wiretaps were conducted under court order, and his Justice Department has defended the legality of his domestic spying program in unequivocal terms. But the administration's legal defense is unconvincing—based on a willful misreading of Supreme Court precedents and

congressional intentions. It should not excuse Bush's actions. And Congress must make sure that it does not. Many legal questions have subjective and uncertain answers. But the legality of Bush's domestic surveillance program is not one of them. The program almost certainly violates the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which prohibits "electronic surveillance" of "any wire or radio communication sent by or intended to be received by a particular, known United States person who is in the United States," except as authorized by law. Since the administration has admitted that it intercepted telephone calls to and from American citizens in the United States without getting a court order, it clearly broke the law.

Bush's most extreme defenders actually concede that he violated the law, but they insist that the president has inherent authority to ignore or break any law that restricts his authority as commander-in-chief under Article II of the Constitution. This is a radical extension of the arguments about unilateral presidential power championed by former Justice Department official John Yoo, a defender of the Bush surveillance program, and David Addington, Dick Cheney's chief of staff. But no court has ever suggested that the widely respected fisa law might be an unconstitutional infringement on the president's constitutional authority, and no president before Bush has had the audacity to press such an absurd claim.

In fact, recognizing its weakness, Bush's own Justice Department has not put much emphasis on this extreme constitutional contention. Instead, Attorney General Alberto Gonzales has insisted that the domestic surveillance program was, in fact, authorized by Congress—namely in the resolution passed after September 11 authorizing the president to "use all necessary and appropriate force against those nations, organizations, or persons he determines planned, authorized, committed, or aided the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001."