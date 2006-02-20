Correspondence

The first line of Article II of the U.S. Constitution states, "The executive power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America." Does "the executive power" mean "all" of the executive power or just "some"? Compare that with the more limiting language of Article I: "All legislative powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States." There is a difference, and it appears the Founding Fathers knew how to go about limiting powers when they wanted to do so. There was nothing misleading or evasive about Judge Alito's answers about the "unitary executive."

HIRBOD RASHIDI

Los Angeles, California

IF WE CAN'T STOP REACTIONARY judges from being appointed to the nation's highest court, we should lobby for a constitutional amendment to end lifetime tenure on federal courts, including the Supreme Court. The tenure of federal judges should be based on what New York's highest state court does. There, judges are appointed to 14-year terms, and they may be reappointed to their posts. Our nation can't afford to make a lifetime mistake.