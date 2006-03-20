

Left at that, the film sounds flimsy, but two factors make it sound. First, all the characters are seen with Fugard’s empathic ruthlessness: he is humane but truthful. Second, it is flawlessly acted. The cast is so good that a kind of counterpoint arises between the riskily lachrymose story and the firm verity of the acting. Two of the actors stand out. Tsotsi is played by Presley Chweneyagae (whose first name is as notable as his last): his emotional range and resources are continuously deepened as the film progresses. Terry Pheto, as a young mother who is forced to be the baby’s wet nurse, is sullenly enchanting.



Their excellence, along with all the others, raises a familiar wonder about films from unusual sources. Quite evidently there is a substantial body of acting talent among South African blacks; some thirty-five years ago Fugard himself, in his New York productions, introduced us to gifted black South African actors. Word of theater activity there recurrently reaches us, and the quality of the acting in Tsotsi, its subtlety and skill, implies a theater culture in which these people can grow. Hood has clearly helped them and, in the knowing way in which he uses them, is almost boasting of the results. His cinematographer, Lance Gewer, has also helped greatly by immersing the action in a generally sepia light that supports the Fugard synthesis of naturalism and ache.



THE FILM SNOB*S DICTIONARY (114 pp., $11.95) is a better book than its title suggests. The authors, David Kamp and Lawrence Levi, who are active journalists in New York, have sharp eyes, fine-tuned ears, and more knowledge of what they discuss than they care to brag about. Their title burdens them with the obligation to be witty, and it is a burden of which they make light. In their opening acknowledgments paragraph, they include “everyone who has ever shouted ‘Focus!’ in a revival house.”

Kamp and Levi beguile us with sketches of film individuals and film topics that are current with those who are, almost offensively, in the know or those who want a quick way to seem in the know so that they too can be almost offensive. Of course some people joined that second group long before this book was published, so perhaps the book will have a therapeutic effect. Maybe those people will be too snobbish to remain snobs when Kamp and Levi make it seem so relatively easy.



This 114-page handbook ranges from the frothy to the serious, but it never loses its sardonic sheen. Instance: “Tarkovsky, Andrei. Russian director (1932- 86) of stunning intellect and visual acuity, but afflicted with a glacial sense of pacing that makes watching his films not so much an entertainment choice as a lifestyle.”Some of the entries conclude with chat lines. Instance: “Deep focus. Fetishized cinematographic technique that enables all the action in a shot, from the foreground to the deep background, to remain sharply defined.” Then comes a line for use over espresso: “Hou Hsiao-Hsien’s graceful use of deep focus recalls the work of Yasujiro Ozu, non?” Another: “Diegesis. Unnecessarily opaque film-studies term for the world inhabited by a film’s characters: the music playing on a character’s radio, for example, is diegetic sound, whereas the ominous music foreshadowing the character’s graphic decapitation is non-diegetic sound. The diegesis of Last Year at Marienbad is deliberately ambiguous, not unlike that of Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey.” (This cuddling of serious films and trash because of technical similarity is symptomatic of the snob.)

Interspersed along the way are some feature pages, such as “A Guide to Snob Nomenclature”: “‘Jack,’ never ‘John’ Ford (for the iconic Western director.”) A few entries deal with critics, including this one. That paragraph made me wriggle and laugh. Gad, was my reaction snobbish?

This article appeared in the March 20 & 27, 2006 issue of the magazine.