I am aware of only one poll that allowed respondents to choose options that included both what one might call the moderate pro-life option (prohibiting abortion with exceptions for rape, incest, and the mother's life) and the moderate pro-choice option (allowing abortion for any reason in the first trimester). This poll was conducted by Richard Wirthlin, who is, admittedly, himself a pro-lifer, in November 2004. He found 55 percent taking either moderate or hard-core pro-life positions, compared with 40 percent on the pro-choice side. If that's in the ballpark, you can expect more support for restrictive laws than the polls TNR likes to cite.

But the post-Roe world is likely to be messier than any poll would predict. There are many scenarios to consider. In one, abortion becomes grist for Congress. According to most pundits, this would be the worst outcome for Republicans, the one in which their politically unpalatable choices would be starkest. These pundits imagine the Republican base forcing its congressmen to pursue a maximalist ban on abortion. That is certainly a possibility. Pro-life legislators in South Dakota weren't even willing to wait for Roe to go before trying to ban abortion.

Honesty, however, should compel TNR to admit that pro-choicers have also been known to overreach. It was their insistence, in 1993 and 1994, that the Freedom of Choice Act include public funding of abortion that stymied the legislation. Most pro-lifers, meanwhile, have embraced an incrementalist strategy--pushing for small-bore legislation like the ban on partial-birth abortion rather than a Human Life Amendment to the Constitution--over the last decade.

Maybe, then, it would be Democrats who would be stuck with an uncomfortable calculus: Do they please a liberal base that wants to keep late-term abortions legal or a general public that doesn't? The Supreme Court has required states to allow abortions even late in pregnancy to protect a woman's emotional health. There are very few states--there may be no states--that would enact a similar law. Existing abortion law is sufficiently liberal that the pro-choice side can only lose ground in democratic votes. You can criticize the pro-choice insistence that this issue be kept in the courtroom for any number of reasons, but you can't say it's irrational. In other words, it's not just pro-life politicians whom the Supreme Court has shielded.

But this scenario isn't the most likely outcome. America's federalist system ensures that. With Roe gone, much of the abortion debate would move away from Washington, though it would not leave D.C. entirely. There would still be judicial confirmation battles: Pro-choicers would demand justices who would reinstate Roe, and pro-lifers would fight them. But neither side would likely have enough strength to impose its policy nationally. Some congressmen would seek a compromise for the whole country--requiring all states, for example, to allow first-trimester abortion but to prohibit later abortions. But such compromises would probably fail. Pro-lifers would want to retain the option to pursue more stringent South Dakota-style prohibitions, and pro-choicers would want states like California to preserve looser laws. Other states' rights-minded congressmen would think a federal policy unwise, and some would want to kick the issue back to the states to continue avoiding any responsibility for the issue. The safe bet is for a congressional stalemate.