"Tantalasia" is one of the novel's better coinages. The protagonist of Apex is a "nomenclature consultant" who makes a living condensing sensations into syllables, ensuring the success of a company's product by giving it a name that enhances its appeal. Although it is fairly simple to avoid a name that immediately gives offense--say, product names that become swear words when translated into other languages--appeal is a more complex phenomenon. A name intended to represent the properties of an object might express only a subjective experience of it. What suits one person might displease another.

But Apex is not a novel about marketing. Its real subject is the large-scale implications of the seemingly small-scale choices that are made in speech, especially speech that relates to race. The plot deals with a controversy surrounding the re-naming of a small town called Winthrop. Lucky Aberdeen, CEO and founder of Aberdeen software, spearheads the move to change the town's name, preferring "New Prospera" for obvious reasons. Albert (Albie) Winthrop, a descendant of the original Winthrop, resists the change. Regina Goode, the black mayor of the town, and a descendant of its first inhabitants (former slaves who migrated north from Georgia after the Civil War), wants to restore the town's original name, "Freedom." The nomenclature consultant has been brought in to try to create some sort of consensus of language and meaning in this racially fraught situation.

These characters are distanced from one another not only by their differing races, but also by thoughtless everyday speech. "Do you think Charred and Feathered would be a good name for a chicken joint?" Lucky asks the black protagonist. "Like a nationwide chain, big sign: Charred and Feathered. Mascot and everything." Even when confronted with less immediately insulting speech, the nomenclature consultant, who has meshed successfully with the overwhelmingly white world of corporate consulting, finds himself alienated from other races by certain modes of speech: "Truth be told, most of the time he didn't know what white people were talking about.... The words they used were strange, odd souvenirs, tiny fragments that had been chipped off an alien business meteorite. This was language from outer space." He "shivered each time Gertrude [a harmless librarian] used the word colored. He kept stubbing his toe on it.... Before colored, slave. Before slave, free. And always somewhere, nigger." He generally believes that the evolution of language advances a more humane mentality--"Negro" is better than "colored"; "Afro-American," or later, "African American," better than their antecedents; but he doubts anyone's ability adequately to use language in the representation of race. These iterations only "inch closer to the truth.... As if that thing we believed to be approaching actually existed."

Such metaphysical musings indicate that the complications of naming are not ignored by the novel. Whitehead acknowledges that the linguistic techniques of marketing will avail us little in the realm of history and identity. But Apex creates the expectation that Whitehead--an admired African American writer--will demonstrate some special competence, some genuine eloquence, on the subject of race and language. Why read a novel that recognizes the linguistic complications of a social issue, if not to be enlightened about a way around these complications?

But in this regard Apex consistently disappoints. The conflict in the novel is so starkly and simplistically drawn that it almost immediately assumes a dry allegorical tenor, reducing the people in the book to a kind of shorthand for cultural and historical forces. Whitehead's people are never quite individuals. More often they are occasions for the writer tiresomely to exercise his wit. A minor character is described as a "scruffy young white dude whose wrecked posture, rumpled clothes, and shallow expression marked a life of few prospects, and fewer misgivings about the lack of said prospects.... The name Skip was embroidered over the left breast of his striped mechanic's shirt, which meant in all probability his name was not Skip. Not Skip awkwardly steered a dolly onto the sidewalk." Denied even a name, "Not Skip" is the most drastic illustration of Whitehead's reluctance to flesh out his characters. The central figures at least have names, but they too are caricatures: Lucky is a confident, new-age entrepreneur; Albie is the withered remains of old money, still clinging to his decaying mansion; Regina is the righteous and over-achieving minority, come to make good in her hometown. As for the book's protagonist, he does not have a name. The nomenclature consultant lacks nomenclature. I am not sure what the purpose of his anonymity is, but it leaves a wounding cloud of portentousness over his head.