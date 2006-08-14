Trading Spaces

My wife and I were about to put our house on the market before Hurricane Katrina. I remind myself of this as we contemplate an act that has taken on the trappings of civic treachery--putting our house on the market now, a year after Katrina. It's true: We really were talking to realtors last summer. It was time to downsize, we said. Empty-nest syndrome, we said. That was our cover. Secretly, we were a bit freaked out about hurricanes even before Katrina. (At least I was.) Not so secretly, we were certain the national real estate bubble had reached its soapy and iridescent limit. Our house was paid for, but we were starting to feel like New Yorkers: It was worth more than we were.

Now it's different. Everyone is freaked out about hurricanes. Staying on in New Orleans has become a matter of courage, a political statement. The mayor tells us that New Orleans is on the verge of the biggest boom in the long history of a boom-and-bust town. Upward of $8 billion in federal block grants for housing is about to wash over Louisiana, an economic tidal surge as epic in scale as the watery one that blew apart the levees and drowned the city. Housing prices are up 26 percent since Katrina. (That's in the unflooded parts of town, of course.) We're coming back gangbusters, I tell myself, even as I secretly wonder whether our local housing bubble isn't a last hurrah, a sucker's rally. Hang tough, I tell my friends.

But an awful lot of doctors and lawyers and schoolteachers and stockbrokers and nurses and folks with kids to educate are not hanging tough. The newspaper ran a statistic the other day: Eighty-nine percent of the city's psychiatrists have bailed out. And New Orleans never needed counseling more urgently. Another big storm--Al Gore tells us it's coming--and there could be a stampede for the exits. That storm could come next week, and it could be bigger than Katrina. The parts of the levee system that failed last time have been patched together. But what about the parts that didn't fail, the parts that were about to fail, that would have failed if the parts that did fail hadn't failed first?

Our house is in the French Quarter, so it didn't flood. They knew where to build a house in 1816: close to the river, on the natural ridge thrown up by eons of sedimentation. More precisely, the free man of color who built our house (a commander during the Battle of New Orleans) knew how to build in a part of the world prone to rough weather: parapet walls to hold the roof in place, massive attic timbers from the barges that used to be torn apart when they reached the end of the line, back in the years before steam made it possible to haul barges upriver and reuse them. Masonry over brick--no clapboard for Category Three winds to tease apart and rip away.